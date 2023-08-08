Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $160 Million Date of Birth: Oct 20, 1966 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Cologne Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.81 m) Profession: Presenter, Singer, Comedian, Musician, Entertainer, Television Producer, Songwriter, Music Producer, Screenwriter, Butcher Nationality: Germany 💰 Compare Stefan Raab's Net Worth

What is Stefan Raab's net worth?

Stefan Raab is a German entertainer, comedian, television host, and musician who has a net worth of $160 million.

From 1999 to 2015, he hosted the late-night comedy talk show TV total and has also created a number of other television shows, such as Schlag den Raab and Bundesvision Song Contest.

Raab began his TV career in the early 1990s, hosting a number of comedy shows on the VIVA music channel. In 1994, he released his first single, "Ma Baker", which became a hit in Germany. The song was a parody of the Milli Vanilli song "Girl You Know It's True" and featured Raab dressed as a woman.

Raab's big break came in 1999, when he began hosting the late-night comedy talk show TV total. The show was a huge success and made Raab a household name in Germany. TV total featured a mix of comedy sketches, music performances, and interviews with celebrities. Raab was known for his irreverent humor and his willingness to poke fun at himself and others.

In addition to TV total, Raab also created a number of other successful television shows, including Schlag den Raab (a game show), Bundesvision Song Contest (a music competition), and Wok-WM (a wok racing competition). Raab also wrote and produced several songs for the Eurovision Song Contest, including Guildo Horn's "Guildo hat euch lieb" (which finished seventh in 1998) and Max Mutzke's "Can't Stop Thinking of You" (which finished fourth in 2004).

Raab retired from television in 2015. He is now a successful businessman, with interests in a variety of industries. He is also married and has two children.

Early Life

Stefan Konrad Raab was born on October 20, 1966, in Cologne, Germany. He grew up in a working-class family and attended a Jesuit boarding school. Raab was interested in music from a young age and played drums in a number of bands during his teenage years. After graduating from high school, he completed an apprenticeship as a butcher and then studied law for five semesters. However, he dropped out of law school to pursue a career in entertainment.

Music Career

Raab continued to release singles and albums throughout the 1990s. His songs were often funny and irreverent, and they often poked fun at popular culture. Raab also collaborated with a number of other artists, including German pop star Nena.

In 2000, Raab represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Wadde hadde dudde da?". The song finished fifth, which was Germany's best result in the contest in 10 years.

Eurovision

Raab was a regular fixture at the Eurovision Song Contest for many years. He wrote and produced several songs for the contest, including Guildo Horn's "Guildo hat euch lieb" (which finished seventh in 1998) and Max Mutzke's "Can't Stop Thinking of You" (which finished fourth in 2004). Raab also hosted the German national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest on several occasions.

TV Total

Stefan Raab hosted the late-night comedy talk show TV total from 1999 to 2015. The show was a huge success and made Raab a household name in Germany. TV total featured a mix of comedy sketches, music performances, and interviews with celebrities. Raab was known for his irreverent humor and his willingness to poke fun at himself and others. The show was also known for its elaborate sketches and stunts, which often went viral. TV total was a cultural phenomenon in Germany and it is considered one of the most successful late-night talk shows of all time.

Awards

Raab has won numerous awards for his work in television and music. He has won the Deutscher Fernsehpreis (German Television Award) seven times, including the award for Best Entertainment Show in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006. He has also won the Echo Award (German Music Award) three times, including the award for Producer of the Year in 2000, 2001, and 2002.