What is Sommore's Net Worth?

Sommore is an American comedian and actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Sommore came to prominence in the mid-1990s as the first female host of the BET stand-up comedy show "Comic View." She also gained recognition as one of the four headliners of the Queens of Comedy tour, alongside fellow African-American comics Mo'Nique, Laura Hayes, and Adele Givens. As an actress, Sommore appeared in the films "Friday After Next," "Soul Plane," and "Dirty Laundry."

Early Life and Education

Sommore was born as Lori Ann Rambough on May 15, 1966 in Trenton, New Jersey. Her half-sister is actress Nia Long. As a youth, Sommore was educated at the Pennington School and McCorristin Catholic High School. After graduating from the latter in 1985, she attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, from which she earned a degree in business administration.

Career Beginnings

Following her college graduation, Sommore took on a number of odd jobs, including algebra instructor. Eventually, she transitioned into comedy writing, taking inspiration from her writer father. Sommore spent substantial time researching the business side of comedy, as well as its craft as an art.

Television Career

Sommore came to prominence in 1995 when she began hosting the BET stand-up comedy show "Comic View." Succeeding D. L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer, she became the first female host of the show. Sommore's first run as host lasted until 1996; she would later return as the host for the relaunch of "Comic View" in 2014. Meanwhile, Sommore made appearances on a number of other comedy shows, including "It's Showtime at the Apollo," "Live at Gotham," "Def Comedy Jam," "Wild 'n Out," and "Comedy Central Roast." From 2007 to 2014, she was a recurring guest on Byron Allen's comedy talk show "Comics Unleashed."

Turning to game shows, Sommore competed on the second season of NBC's "1 vs. 100" in 2008. The same year, she was a contestant on the sixth season of the VH1 reality series "Celebrity Fit Club," on which she lost 11 pounds. Later, in 2014, Sommore hosted the reunion special for the cast of the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." In 2018, she appeared in the second season of the CNN documentary series "The History of Comedy." Sommore has also acted on some sitcoms over the years, with guest roles on "The Hughleys," "The Parkers," and "South Side."

Comedy Specials

Sommore released her debut comedy special, "Sommore: Bitch House," in 1995. Her next special was the 2001 film "The Queens of Comedy," documenting the titular tour she headlined with fellow female African-American comedians Mo'Nique, Laura Hayes, and Adele Givens. The film premiered on Showtime. Later in the decade, Sommore released "Sommore: The Queen Stands Alone." Her subsequent comedy specials have included "Sommore: Chandelier Status," "Sommore: The Reign Continues," and "Sommore: Queen Chandelier."

Film Career

Sommore first appeared on film in the 2002 stoner comedy "Friday After Next," the third installment in the "Friday" franchise created by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. She played Cookie, a waitress and the most recent girlfriend of Don Curry's character Elroy. Sommore next appeared in the 2003 comedy "A Miami Tail," an urban reimagining of the ancient Greek comedy "Lysistrata." The following year, she played Cherry in "Soul Plane." In 2006, Sommore played Abby in the drama "Dirty Laundry," starring Rockmond Dunbar, Loretta Devine, and Jenifer Lewis. She later appeared in the 2009 documentary film "Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy," based on a book by Darryl J. Littleton.

Personal Life

Sommore resides in Miami, Florida. She has previously lived in such cities as Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In 2002, Sommore paid $640,000 for a home in Plantation, Florida. Today this property is worth around $1.5 million.