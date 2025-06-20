What Is Sherrod Small's Net Worth?

Sherrod Small is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and television personality who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Sherrod Small started off working as a doorman and bouncer at the Comedy Cellar, and he then became a regular performer there. He frequently appeared on VH1's "Best Week Ever" as well as the Fox News series "Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld." As an actor, Sherrod appeared in the 2014 film "Top Five," and he had a recurring role as Malcolm on the TBS sitcom "Are We There Yet?" from 2010 to 2012. Sherrod also co-hosted the podcast "Race Wars," first with Kurt Metzger and later with Keren Margolis.

Early Life

Sherrod Small was born on August 15, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York. He was raised by his mother, Barbara, and he grew up with two sisters, Tanya and Bridgette. Comedian Chris Rock is one of Sherrod's cousins, and Small appeared in Rock's 2014 film "Top Five."

Career

After launching his stand-up comedy career, Small became a regular at the Manhattan comedy clubs Comic Strip Live and the Comedy Cellar. He made regular appearances on "Best Week Ever" on VH1 and "Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld" on Fox News, and he has appeared in documentaries such as "Comedian" (2002) and "25 Sets" (2019). As an actor, Sherrod has guest-starred on "The Electric Company" (2011), "Harlem" (2021), and "Girls5eva" (2022), and he appeared in two episodes of the web series "LI Divas" (2016), which was nominated for more than 30 awards, with Small winning an NYC Web Fest Award for his performance. From 2010 to 2012, he had a recurring role as Malcolm on the TBS sitcom "Are We There Yet?," which was based on the 2005 film of the same name and starred Terry Crews and Essence Atkins. "Are We There Yet?" earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2011.

Sherrod has appeared on numerous television shows and specials, including "Showtime at the Apollo" (2002), "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (2006), "Most Shocking Celebrity Moments of the 80s" (2007), "Most Shocking Celebrity Moments of the 90s" (2007), "Black to the Future" (2009), "Joy Behar: Say Anything!" (2009), "100 Most Shocking Music Moments" (2009), "The International Sexy Ladies Show" (2009), "Undateable" (2012), "Would You Rather…? with Graham Norton" (2011–2012), "Good Afternoon America" (2012), "The Burn with Jeff Ross" (2013), "Katie" (2013), "The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson" (2013), "Bethenny" (2013–2014), "Hannity" (2014), "The Jim Norton Show" (2014), "Penn Jillette's Street Cred" (2014), "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" (2015), "Comedy Knockout" (2016), and "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" (2018).

Personal Life

In a 2019 interview with the Connecticut Post, Small said of Donald Trump, "I am a fan of America so I never want our president to fail, but he is a handful. The thing is, I'm from New York so I've been around Trump my whole life, so I already knew his game and how he plays it. But it's interesting to see the whole country … try to deal with it."

Awards and Nominations

Small won the Special Guest Star award for "LI Divas" at 2016 NYC Web Fest. The following year, "LI Divas" earned him a Best Supporting Actor – Webseries nomination at the Maverick Movie Awards, and the cast received a nomination for Best Ensemble Performance – Webseries.