Sam Richardson Net Worth

What is Sam Richardson's Net Worth?

Sam Richardson is an actor, writer, and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Sam Richardson is known for his roles on the television series "Veep," "Detroiters," "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," and "The Afterparty." He also had an Emmy Award-nominated guest role on "Ted Lasso," and has lent his voice to several animated shows over the years. Richardson has acted in many films, as well, including "Spy," "Good Boys," "Hooking Up," and "Werewolves Within."

Early Life and Education

Sam Richardson was born on January 12, 1984 in Detroit, Michigan to a Ghanaian mother and an African-American father. His aunt was Barbara-Rose Collins, the first black woman from Michigan to be elected to the US Congress, while his grandfather was a chief and local political leader in Ghana. Richardson was educated at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, and Wayne State University, where he studied theater.

Television Career

After beginning his career with the improv comedy group Second City, Richardson made his television debut in 2012 with roles on "Harder Than it Looks" and the final season of "The Office." He landed his first major role in 2014, playing the recurring role of Richard Splett on the HBO political comedy series "Veep," then in its third season. The character was upgraded to a main role for the show's remaining four seasons. Richardson appeared on several other shows during the run of "Veep." From 2017 to to 2018, he costarred with Tim Robinson on the Comedy Central series "Detroiters," which the duo also created and wrote. In 2018, Richardson starred on the short-lived comedy series "Champaign ILL." It was during this time that he began lending his voice to animated series, voicing the main role of Muninn on "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Richardson went on to voice characters on "Archer," "Human Discoveries," "BoJack Horseman," "Hoops," "Woke," and "The Fungies!"

In 2019, Richardson reunited with his "Detroiters" collaborator Tim Robinson to appear on the Netflix sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." He has played various characters on the show since then. In 2021, Richardson began main voice roles on the animated series "M.O.D.O.K." and "HouseBroken," and voiced a character in three episodes of the Netflix animated series "Q-Force." Also that year, he began playing Edwin Akufo on the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," a role that would go on to earn him two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Richardson subsequently landed the main role of Aniq on the Apple TV+ mystery anthology series "The Afterparty." Returning to voice acting in 2023, he began roles on the adult animated series "Velma," "Grimsburg," and "Clone High."

Film Career

Richardson appeared in his first feature film in 2013, playing a TSA Agent in the crime comedy "We're the Millers." He was in another crime comedy, "Horrible Bosses 2," the following year. Richardson subsequently appeared in Paul Feig's action comedy "Spy." He went on to have a big year in 2016, with four film credits: "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," "Office Christmas Party," and the remake of "Ghostbusters." The next year, Richardson appeared in "The House," starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. In 2018, he played Donald in the action comedy "Game Over, Man!" and voiced Lee the Office Nerd in the Disney animated film "Ralph Breaks the Internet," the sequel to "Wreck-It Ralph." Richardson closed out the decade playing Officer Sacks in the raunchy coming-of-age comedy "Good Boys."

Richardson began the 2020s with supporting roles in "Promising Young Woman," starring Carey Mulligan, and "Superintelligence," starring Melissa McCarthy. He also had a lead role in "Hooking Up," playing a testicular cancer survivor who begins a relationship with a sex addict, played by Brittany Snow. Richardson had another lead role, as forest ranger Finn Wheeler, in the 2021 comedy horror film "Werewolves Within," based on the video game of the same name. After that, he appeared in the science-fiction action film "The Tomorrow War," the Rebel Wilson comedy "Senior Year," and the Disney fantasy comedy sequel "Hocus Pocus 2." In 2023, Richardson played Dar in the Amazon Prime Video romcom "Somebody I Used to Know," directed and co-written by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie. Also that year, he voiced the character Brill in the DreamWorks animated film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken."

Personal Life

In 2017, Richardson began a romantic relationship with Nicole Boyd. Despite media attention, the couple has managed to keep the details of their relationship mostly under wraps.