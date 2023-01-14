Sam Morril Net Worth:

What is Sam Morril's Net Worth?

Sam Morril is a stand-up comic, actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $1 million. He has performed stand-up on a number of television programs over the years, including "America's Got Talent" and various late-night talk shows, and has had his own comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. Morril was also a frequent guest on the Fox News satirical talk show "Red Eye."

Early Life and Education

Sam Morril was born on August 29, 1986 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to single Jewish mother Marilyn Greenberg, a painter. His biological father is Robert Elgort. Through his biological father, he is the nephew of fashion photographer Arthur Elgort and the cousin of actor Ansel Elgort, known for his roles in such films as "Baby Driver" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." When Morril was seven, his mother got remarried to attorney Mark Morril, whose surname he subsequently adopted. As a teenager, Morril went to the Browning School in Manhattan. For his higher education, he went to Tulane University in New Orleans.

Television Career

Morril first gained major recognition as a stand-up comedian when he was named one of Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch" in 2011. He went on to perform his stand-up on numerous television shows throughout the decade, especially on late-night talk shows such as "Conan," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Morril also performed a set on the talent competition show "America's Got Talent" in 2016. Meanwhile, he became a regular on Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," and made frequent appearances on the Fox News satirical talk show "Red Eye."

In 2018, Morril had his first comedy special, "Positive Influence," broadcast on Comedy Central. His next special was "I Got This," which was released through Comedy Central's YouTube channel in early 2020. Morril had another special later in the year entitled "Up on the Roof," focused on his difficulties performing live during the COVID pandemic. His fourth comedy special, "Same Time Tomorrow," came out on Netflix in 2022. Elsewhere on television, Morril had a role in an episode of the Showtime series "Billions."

Film Career

Morril has appeared in some films. In 2019, he had a cameo as an open-mic comic in Todd Phillips's Academy Award-winning psychological thriller "Joker." A couple years after that, he appeared as himself in the documentary film "Full Capacity."

Other Endeavors

Morril released his debut album, "Class Act," in 2015. The album reached number one on iTunes and was featured on the fourth season of Comedy Central's "The Half Hour." Among his other endeavors, Morril previously hosted "People Talking Sports" on the MSG Network; the show ran for two seasons and received an Emmy Award nomination. He now co-hosts a weekly podcast with fellow comedian Mark Normand called "We Might Be Drunk."

Personal Life

From 2020 to 2022, Morril was in a romantic relationship with comedian Taylor Tomlinson.