What is Ronny Chieng's Net Worth?

Ronny Chieng is a Malaysian comedian and actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Ronny Chieng is known for his work as a senior correspondent on the Comedy Central television program "The Daily Show." He also created and starred in the Australian television series "Ronny Chieng: International Student," and had recurring roles on such shows as "Young Rock," "Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.," and "American Born Chinese." Additionally, Chieng has acted in many films, including "Crazy Rich Asians," "Long Story Short," "M3GAN," and "Shortcomings."

Early Life and Education

Ronny Chieng was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia to Malaysian Chinese parents. He has not publicly disclosed his birthdate, and does not celebrate his birthday. Chieng was raised in Singapore and the United States, and in the former country attended Fuchun Primary School, Pioneer Secondary School, and Pioneer Junior College. For his higher education, he went to the University of Melbourne in Australia, graduating in 2010 with Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws degrees. Chieng subsequently went to graduate school at the Australian National University, obtaining a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice in 2012.

Comedy Festivals

Chieng began his comedy career in 2012, and won the Best Newcomer Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The next year, he performed at the Sydney Comedy Festival, and also performed with Trevor Noah at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal. In 2014, Chieng won the Best of the Fest award at the Sydney Comedy Festival.

Television Career

Chieng had his first role on television in 2012, as Mr. Meowgi in the Australian comedy series "Problems." He appeared on more Australian shows in 2013 and 2014, including "Legally Brown," "It's a Date," and "This is Littleton." In 2015, Chieng made his American television debut when he began serving as a senior correspondent on the Comedy Central program "The Daily Show," with Trevor Noah as the host. A couple of years later, he created and starred in the Australian series "Ronny Chieng: International Student," a fictionalized account of his experiences as a law student at the University of Melbourne. The show later aired on Comedy Central in the United States. In 2018, Chieng began voicing the protagonist in the English dub of the Chinese animated series "Scissor Seven," released internationally on Netflix. The following year, he had his first Netflix standup special, called "Asian Comedian Destroys America!" Chieng went on to play the recurring role of Greg Yao on the NBC sitcom "Young Rock" from 2021 to 2022. He also had a recurring role on the Disney+ series "Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.," which ran from 2021 to 2023. Meanwhile, in 2022, Chieng released his second Netflix standup special, "Speakeasy."

Chieng had a big year on television in 2023. First, he portrayed Kublai Khan in the Hulu limited series "History of the World, Part II," a sequel to Mel Brooks's 1981 comedy film "History of the World, Part I." Next, Chieng had recurring roles on the Netflix animated sitcom "Mulligan" and the Disney+ action fantasy sitcom "American Born Chinese." The latter was ultimately canceled after a single season. Also in 2023, Chieng appeared in an episode of the Comedy Central sitcom "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" and served as a guest host on "The Daily Show." He continued to be prolific on the small screen in 2024, when he guest-hosted seven episodes of "The Daily Show" and starred alongside Jimmy O. Yang in the Hulu action comedy series "Interior Chinatown," based on the award-winning novel by Charles Yu. Chieng also lent his voice to the animated series "Grimsburg" and "Gremlins," and released his third standup special for Netflix, entitled "Love to Hate It."

Film Career

Chieng made his film debut in Jon M. Chu's 2018 romantic dramedy "Crazy Rich Asians," based on the novel by Kevin Kwan. In the acclaimed blockbuster film, he plays banker Eddie Cheng. Chieng didn't act on the big screen again until 2021, when he appeared in a whopping six films, including the romcom "Long Story Short," the erotic drama "Trust," the monster film "Godzilla vs. Kong," and the Marvel Comics superhero film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." In 2022, he played David in the hit science-fiction horror film "M3GAN," and also voiced the titular character in the English dub of the Spanish animated film "Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow." The next year, Chieng appeared in "Shortcomings," "Joy Ride," and "Vacation Friends 2." In 2024, he voiced Captain Fish in the animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" and played Chuck in Jerry Seinfeld's "Unfrosted."

Personal Life

In 2015, Chieng moved to the United States, settling in New York City. The following year, he married Hannah Pham, whom he had begun dating when they were both students at the University of Melbourne.

A practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Chieng holds the rank of blue belt. He is also a collector of watches, including rare and vintage ones that have been featured on television.