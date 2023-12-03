Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Oct 19, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Longview Gender: Male Profession: Comedian, Singer, Actor, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rodney Carrington's Net Worth

What is Rodney Carrington's net worth?

Rodney Carrington is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and country music artist who has a net worth of $8 million. Rodney Carrington is known for combining stand-up comedy with original songs. He did comedy in local clubs and got exposure from radio shows such as "The Bob and Tom Show." He released his first album, "Hangin' with Rodney," in 1998. The album contained both standup comedy and original songs. His 2000 album, "Morning Wood," was a Top 20 album and was certified Gold in the U.S. To date he has released six major-label studio albums. His albums s "King of the Mountains" and "El Nino Loco" both hit #2 on the US Comedy charts. He starred in the ABC sitcom "Rodney" two seasons starting in 2004.

Early Life

Rodney Carrington was born on October 19, 1968 in Longview, Texas to parents Robert and Emily Carrington. He grew up with his brother, Robert Jr., and his sister, Shanna. After high school, he attended Kilgore College, a public community college in Kilgore, Texas.

Career

During his early career, Carrington worked as a comedian in local venues in Texas. He also eventually got spots on radio shows like "The Bob and Tom Show." He left Texas in 1990 in order to pursue his career in Nashville. He released his first album, "Hangin' with Rodney," in 1998 via Mercury Records Nashville. The album consisted of both stand-up comedy and original country-style songs. It contained the single "Letter to My Penis," which failed to chart. However, the album itself peaked at number 73 on the Top Country Albums chart. He also released two music videos for the songs "Dancin' with a Man" and "Fred" in 1998.

In 2000, he released his next album – "Morning Wood" – on the Capitol Nashville label. It was his first Top 20 album on the US Country charts. It went on to be certified Gold after selling a sufficient number of copies. The album included the single "More of a Man," which reached the 71st spot on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks. He also recorded a music video for the single and released it the same year. He then released a live album called "Live: C'mon Laugh You Bastards." The album did not chart.

Carrington released his third studio album in 2003. "Nut Sack" was also released on the Capitol Nashville label. It primarily consisted of studio-recorded comedy songs but also featured five stand-up comedy specials. The album included the single "Don't Look Now." The song reached the 60th spot on the charts. He also rerecorded "Letter to My Penis" in a jazz-swing style and included it on the album.

In 2004, Carrington released a "Greatest Hits" compilation package. In included selections from his prior albums, with stand-up routines on one disc and songs on other. It also included two previously unreleased songs – "Put Your Clothes Back On" and "Things We Didn't Know." The latter song was his first non-comedy song. The compilation album reached the third spot on the "Billboard" Top Comedy Albums chart and the 11th spot on the Top Country albums chart. It went on to become Carrington's first Platinum-certified release.

The same year, in 2004, Carrington made his acting debut in the sitcom "Rodney." The show was based largely on his own life and aired on ABC for two seasons. The show is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma and follows the main character, Rodney, who wants to leave his horrible job in order to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. A total of 44 episodes were shot but six of them were unaired as the show was cancelled midway through the second season in 2006.

In 2007, Carrington released the album "King of the Mountain." It reached the second spot on the US Comedy Albums chart and the fifteenth spot on the US Country chart. It also charted on the "Billboard 200" pop albums chart, which was a first for Carrington. In 2008, Carrington appeared in the film "Beer for My Horses" starring Toby Keith.

In 2009, Carrington released his sixth studio album, "El Nino Loco." The album would be his final release on Capitol Records. Unlike his previous albums, it did not contain any stand-up sketches but was rather all music. It also featured another non-comedy song, "Funny Man." He also recorded and released a music video for one of the tracks on the album called "If I'm the Only One." Later that year, Carrington released his first Christmas album – "Make It Christmas." The first single from the album was a non-comedy tribute to soldiers abroad called "Camouflage and Christmas Lights." It became his first Top 40 country hit in December 2009.

Carrington waited a few years before his next release. In 2014, he released the comedy album "Laughter's Good" on the independent label Laughter's Good Records. In 2017, he released a second album on the label called "Here Comes the Truth." He had also released a compilation album of re-recordings of comedy songs called "Rodney Carrington: The Hits" in 2015.

Carrington continues to actively tour around the United States, both singing and performing stand-up comedy sets.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1993, Carrington married his wife Terri. They had three children together – George, Sam, and Zac. After nearly twenty years of marriage, the couple split in 2012. Carrington lives in Oklahoma.

In February 2016 Rodney listed his 7,500 square foot mansion in Tulsa for $8.5 million. It took several years and several price cuts before he finally accepted an offer. In May 2021 he sold the 20-acre property for $4.725 million. The estate has multiple lakes, a lush lawn and a "million dollars worth of stone and iron fencing."