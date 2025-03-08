What is Robert Klein's Net Worth?

Robert Klein is an American actor, singer, comedian who has a net worth of $6 million. Robert Klein has appeared on both screen and stage. His film credits include "The Owl and the Pussycat," "Nobody's Perfekt," and "Reign Over Me," while his television credits include "Sisters," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," and the reboot of "Will & Grace." On stage, Klein received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Neil Simon's "They're Playing Our Song."

Early Life and Education

Robert Klein was born on February 8, 1942 in the Bronx borough of New York City to Jewish parents Frieda and Benjamin. He has an older sister named Rhoda. After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, Klein attended Alfred University, from which he earned his bachelor's degree. He went on to study drama at Yale University.

Stand-up Comedy

Klein began his career in comedy in 1965, as a member of the improvisational troupe the Second City in Chicago, Illinois. In the 1970s, he became popular as a stand-up comedian, in part due to his routines about the Watergate scandal. Klein also starred in the first stand-up comedy special on HBO, which aired in 1975. That year, he hosted an episode of the first season of "Saturday Night Live"; he would later host again in 1978. During the decade, Klein released three albums of his stand-up: "Child of the 50s," "Mind Over Matter," and "New Teeth." The first two titles earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album. Klein released a fourth stand-up comedy album, "Let's Not Make Love," in 1990. He continued filming comedy specials for HBO in the years and decades after that.

Film Acting

Klein made his debut on the big screen in 1970, with roles in both "The Owl and the Pussycat" and "The Landlord." He subsequently appeared in "The Pursuit of Happiness" and "Rivals." Toward the end the decade, Klein was in "Hooper" and "The Bell Jar," the latter based on the book by Sylvia Plath. In the early 1980s, Klein starred in "Nobody's Perfekt" and lent his voice to the animated film "The Last Unicorn." Later, in 1988, he appeared in the comedy "Dangerous Curves." Kicking off the 1990s, Klein appeared in a segment of the anthology film "Tales from the Darkside: The Movie." He went on to have roles in the black comedies "Radioland Murders" and "Mixed Nuts," both in 1994. The year after that, Klein made a cameo appearance in the gay romcom "Jeffrey," and in 1996 he played Dr. Martin in "One Fine Day." In 1998, he appeared in the romcom "Next Stop Wonderland" and the political dramedy "Primary Colors." Those were followed by a starring role in the 1999 comedy "Suits."

In 2001, Klein was part of the large ensemble cast of the drama "The Safety of Objects," based on a collection of short stories by A. M. Homes. He went on to appear in three films in 2002: the romcoms "I'm with Lucy" and "Two Weeks Notice" and the crime drama "People I Know." Continuing in the romcom genre, Klein played Phillip Warren in 2003's "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and Seymour Black in 2006's "Ira & Abby." In 2007, he played the father-in-law of Adam Sandler's main character in the drama "Reign Over Me." Klein returned to romcom territory with a supporting role in "The Back-up Plan" in 2010. His subsequent credits included the comedies "National Lampoon's Dirty Movie" and "Another Dirty Movie" and "Demoted." Following a long break from film, Klein returned in 2021 with a starring role in the dramedy "Before I Go."

Television Acting

Klein had his first acting role on television in a 1973 episode of "Love, American Style." The next year, he was in an episode of the short-lived sitcom "Friends and Lovers." In the second half of the decade, Klein had a guest role in the anthology series "Visions." His credits in the 1980s included episodes of "The Twilight Zone," "Family Ties," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Trying Times." Klein became more prolific on the small screen in the 1990s, starting with guest roles on "Midnight Caller," "Law & Order," and "Frasier." From 1994 to 1996, he played the recurring role of Big Al Barker on the NBC family drama series "Sisters," and at the end of the decade had guest roles on "Mad About You," "Cosby," and "The King of Queens."

In the early '00s, Klein had main roles on the short-lived sitcoms "Bob Patterson" and "The Stones." Later in the decade, he began playing the recurring role of Dwight Stannich on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In the 2010s, Klein had guest roles on such shows as "The Good Wife," "Madame Secretary," "The Mysteries of Laura," and the reboot of "Will & Grace," playing Grace Adler's father, Martin on the lattermost show. He also played the mayor of New York City in the television films "Sharknado 2: The Second One" and "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!"

Theater Career

In 1966, Klein made his Broadway debut in the original production of the musical "The Apple Tree." A couple of years later, he performed in "Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1968," a musical revue. Klein didn't have another role on Broadway until 1979, when he starred opposite Lucie Arnaz in the original production of Neil Simon's "They're Playing Our Song." For his work, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Later, in 1993, he received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his featured work in the play "The Sisters Rosensweig."

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1973, Klein married opera singer Brenda Boozer. The pair had a son named Alexander, and divorced in 1989.

In 1992, Robert paid $850,000 for a home in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Today this home is worth aroudn $2 million.