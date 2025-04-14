What is Robert Kelly's net worth?

Robert Kelly is an American stand-up comedian, actor, radio personality, and podcast host who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Bob Kelly is probably best known for appearing with his longtime friend Dane Cook in the cross-country comedy tour called "Tourgasm," which was chronicled in the 2006 HBO series of the same name. He has also appeared in the series "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" and "Louie". Robert's career received a huge boost in 2004 after he appeared on the CW show "Ring My Bell," which starred fellow comedian Doug Bell.

Kelly has overcome significant early-life struggles to build a multifaceted career that spans stand-up comedy, television, film, radio, and podcasting. Known for his brutally honest approach and rapid-fire delivery, Kelly has established himself as a respected voice in comedy while maintaining his sobriety since age 15. Today, he continues to perform at prestigious venues like the Comedy Cellar, co-hosts "The Bonfire" on SiriusXM, and runs his popular podcast "You Know What Dude!" while expanding his acting portfolio in film and television.

Early Life and Struggles

Robert Kelly was born in Medford, Massachusetts, just three miles from Boston. He grew up in challenging circumstances, raised in a crowded three-bedroom house with thirteen family members. Coming from Irish ancestry and raised Catholic, Kelly's childhood was marked by serious struggles with addiction that began at a remarkably young age. As Kelly himself has revealed in interviews, "I started drinking hard alcohol at 10, which was pretty much par for the course in Medford."

His early adolescence was marked by trouble with the law. Kelly was arrested as a teenager and spent time in a youth detention center. His struggles with alcohol and drugs continued until he made the life-changing decision to get sober at just 15 years old. He entered rehabilitation in North Attleboro for a year, living with 23 other people battling addiction. Remarkably, Kelly has maintained his sobriety ever since that pivotal moment, remaining clean for over three decades.

Kelly's path to comedy began during his recovery. In 1987, while attending the International Conference of Young People in Alcoholics Anonymous, he discovered stand-up comedy and began listening to comedy albums. This newfound interest would eventually develop into a career, though it took several years before he performed his first stand-up routine in 1991 at a school talent competition as part of a sketch comedy troupe called Al and the Monkeys.

Breaking into Comedy

Kelly's comedy career began to take shape in the Boston area. He initially planned to enroll at Bunker Hill Community College to study fine arts but grew increasingly interested in pursuing comedy and left shortly before earning his associate degree. His first solo performance took place at Catch a Rising Star in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with his family in attendance to witness his early foray into stand-up.

The comedy scene in Boston proved fertile ground for Kelly's developing talents. He was part of a remarkable generation of comedians from the area, including Patrice O'Neal, Bill Burr, and Dane Cook, all of whom would go on to achieve significant success. In these early years, Kelly developed his craft through stage time rather than structured writing, explaining in an interview, "I used to just do it all on stage. Never wrote anything down."

His career gained momentum in 1998 when he was spotted by an agent through his acting work and moved to New York City to further his career. The move proved beneficial, as Kelly began making connections in the New York comedy scene and building his reputation as a stand-up performer. His raw, personal comedy style began to resonate with audiences, setting the foundation for his future success.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Kelly's comedy career reached new heights in 2004 when he made his first of many appearances on the Opie and Anthony radio show, introducing him to a wider audience. The following year, he joined comedians Dane Cook, Gary Gulman, and Jay Davis on the cross-country tour "Tourgasm," which was later featured as a comedy documentary series on HBO in 2006. Despite suffering torn ACL and strained MCL ligaments during the tour, Kelly persevered and completed the performances.

His television career includes numerous appearances on "Last Call with Carson Daly," "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn," and "Premium Blend." However, one of his most recognized roles came when he portrayed Louis CK's brother Robbie on the FX sitcom "Louie" from 2010 to 2015, appearing in the first, fourth, and fifth seasons. Kelly has cited this performance as among the best of his acting career.

Kelly's acting portfolio continues to expand with roles in films such as "Trainwreck," "Good Luck Chuck," and "Unsane." He played Bam Bam in Denis Leary's FX show "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" and appeared in the 2022 film "Fourth of July." His television credits also include appearances in "Maron," "Benders," "Nurse Jackie," and "Inside Amy Schumer," showcasing his versatility as a performer.

In 2012, Kelly co-authored a comedy book with Bill Burr and Joe DeRosa titled "Cheat: A Man's Guide to Infidelity," which followed a short film the three had created together. He has also released multiple comedy specials, including "Live at the Village Underground" in 2014, directed by Bobcat Goldthwait, which premiered on Comedy Central in January 2015, and more recently, his special "Kill Box."

Podcasting and Radio

In April 2010, Kelly launched his podcast "You Know What Dude!" on RiotCast, a podcast network he co-owns. The podcast is recorded weekly in a studio at the Comedy Cellar and features Kelly curating discussions with three to five comedians, emphasizing honesty and what he calls "ball-busting." Kelly has described the podcast as "a true comic hang," providing listeners with the experience of being at the comics' table in a comedy club. Regular guests include Dan Soder, Joe List, and Luis J. Gomez.

Kelly's radio presence expanded when he became the co-host of "The Bonfire" on SiriusXM's Faction Talk (Channel 103) alongside Big Jay Oakerson. The show airs Monday through Thursday and covers topics ranging from comedy and entertainment to sports, allowing Kelly and Oakerson to share stories from their experiences on the road and engage with listeners through call-ins. The show has developed a strong following for its candid conversations and the chemistry between the two hosts.

Additionally, Kelly co-hosts "Calta and Kelly" with Mike Calta and "Bone To Pick" with Paul Virzi, both available on iTunes and YouTube, further expanding his presence in the podcasting world.

Personal Life

Kelly is married and has one son. In 2015, the family moved from New York City to Westchester, New York. His personal life, including his relationships and experiences as a father, often provides material for his comedy, as he draws heavily from his own experiences for his stand-up routines.

Throughout his adult life, Kelly has maintained the sobriety he achieved at 15 years old, an impressive accomplishment considering the challenges of the entertainment industry. His early struggles with addiction and subsequent recovery have informed his perspective and contributed to the honest, sometimes brutal self-examination that characterizes his comedy.