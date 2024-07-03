What is Richard Gadd's Net Worth?

Richard Gadd is a Scottish writer, actor, and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Richard Gadd rose to international prominence in 2024 with his Netflix miniseries "Baby Reindeer," based on his autobiographical one-man play of the same name. The play originally premiered in 2019 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where Gadd had previously debuted such acclaimed comedy shows as "Waiting for Gaddot" and "Monkey See Monkey Do." Gadd's other credits have included roles in the television series "Clique" and "Code 404."

Early Life and Education

Richard Gadd was born on May 11, 1989 in Wormit, Scotland. He was educated at Madras College, and then at the University of Glasgow, where he studied English literature and theater. Gadd also trained at the Oxford School of Drama, completing a one-year course in 2012.

Early Comedy Shows

Gadd began his career putting on comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the 2010s. His early shows included "Cheese & Crack Whores," "Breaking Gadd," and "Waiting for Gaddot," all of which went on to play at the Soho Theatre in London. "Waiting for Gaddot" won an Amused Moose Comedy Award and a Scottish Comedy Award. Gadd had his most acclaimed Fringe show yet with "Monkey See Monkey Do," which premiered in 2016 and won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show. The show was also nominated for a Total Theatre Award for Innovation, and earned Gadd an Off West End Theatre Award nomination for Best Performer. "Monkey See Monkey Do" went on to play at London's Soho Theatre in numerous sold-out runs. It subsequently toured the UK and Europe and had a run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. In 2017, "Monkey See Monkey Do" was broadcast on the television channel Comedy Central.

Baby Reindeer

In 2019, Gadd premiered his autobiographical one-man show "Baby Reindeer" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The show, about his experience being stalked by an older woman, won a pair of awards: The Scotsman Fringe First Award for New Writing and the Stage Award for Acting Excellence. "Baby Reindeer" then had a five-week run at the Bush Theatre in London, where it won the Off West End Theatre Award for Best Video Design and was nominated for Best Performer for Gadd. Later, the show won the Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

In 2024, Gadd adapted "Baby Reindeer" into a seven-episode miniseries for Netflix. He starred as fledgling comedian Donny Dunn, a bartender at a London pub who finds himself being stalked by an older woman named Martha, played by Jessica Gunning. Other members of the cast include Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill, Nina Sosanya, Michael Wildman, and Danny Kirrane. Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" was a huge hit, earning critical raves and a strong viewership. However, it caused some controversy when 59-year-old Fiona Harvey claimed to be the real-life inspiration for the Martha character, and sued Netflix for $170 million on account of calumny.

Other Television Credits

Among his other notable television credits, Gadd starred opposite Daniel Mays in the 2017 BBC Two drama "Against the Law." The following year, he appeared in the second season of the BBC Three thriller series "Clique." Gadd went on to appear in such series as "One Normal Night," "Code 404," and "Tripped." Meanwhile, as a screenwriter, he has written for the Netflix teen comedy "Sex Education" and for the Channel 4 late-night program "The Last Leg."

Personal Life

Gadd identifies as bisexual. He previously dated a transgender woman. Due to his past experience being sexually abused, he serves as an ambassador for We Are Survivors, a UK-based charity devoted to helping male survivors of sexual abuse.