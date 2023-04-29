Rémi Gaillard Net Worth

What is Rémi Gaillard's Net Worth?

Rémi Gaillard is a French YouTube prankster and animal rights activist who has a net worth of $14 million. His YouTube channel is among the most popular comedy channels on the platform, with over 7.29 million subscribers and 1.9 billion views. Gaillard has also appeared at several sporting events, on television game shows, and at political rallies.

Early Life and Education

Rémi Gaillard was born on February 7, 1975 in Montpellier, France. As a youth, he attended Preston Manor School in London, England.

Rise to Recognition

After losing his job at a shoe store, Gaillard started using his free time to commit pranks in and on the public. He rose to national recognition in France for these pranks, particularly one in which he disguised himself as an FC Lorient football player in the final match of the 2002 Coupe de France. As part of the prank, he participated in the winners' celebrations, and was even greeted by French president Jacques Chirac.

YouTube Channel

Gaillard gained worldwide attention for his YouTube channel, which features his myriad prank and parody videos. Many of his pranks involve dressing up as fictional characters or large animals; he also frequently engages in provocative interactions with law enforcement officers. The majority of Gaillard's pranks are hidden camera gags in which he tricks unsuspecting bystanders. In his most-watched video, he dressed up as a giant kangaroo. Other videos have included parodies of Rocky Balboa, Pac-Man, and "Mario Kart." Gaillard's YouTube channel has accumulated over 7.29 million subscribers and 1.9 billion views.

Other Appearances

Beyond YouTube, Gaillard has made appearances at sporting events, political rallies, and on various television game shows. He also appeared in the 2011 documentary film "The Antics Roadshow," about pranks and public activism. In 2014, Gaillard was in the French film "N'importe qui," directed by Raphaël Frydman.

Animal Rights Activism

A passionate activist for animal rights, Gaillard performed a memorable stunt to advance the cause: he stayed locked in an animal cage for 87 hours, and broadcast it on television. While doing so, he raised funds for animal shelters.

Controversies

Gaillard has not been without his controversies. In 2016, after completing his cage stunt to raise funds for needy animals, he tweeted an anti-Semitic caricature of fellow comedian Elie Semoun, who had declined to support Gaillard's charity. Gaillard was widely criticized for his action.

In less offensive controversies, Gaillard was accused by English comedian Dom Joly of plagiarizing sketches from Joly's hidden camera/practical joke show "Trigger Happy TV." Gaillard responded by saying that many of Joly's sketches weren't original themselves, and may have been plagiarized from the work of other, earlier comedians.