Rachel Dratch Net Worth:

What Is Rachel Dratch's Net Worth?

Rachel Dratch is an American comedienne, actress, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Dratch is best known for being a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (1999–2006), on which she played characters such as Debbie Downer, Denise the Boston teen, and Abe Scheinwald.

Rachel has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "Click" (2006), "Spring Breakdown" (2009), "Sisters" (2015), and "Wine Country" (2019) and the television series "The King of Queens" (2002–2004), "30 Rock" (2006–2012), and "Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack" (2016–2017).

She is credited as a writer and executive producer on "Spring Breakdown," and in June 2021, it was announced that Dratch and Ana Gasteyer would be writing, producing, and starring in the film "A Clüsterfünke Christmas." Rachel has lent her voice to numerous TV shows, such as "Game Over" (2004), "Assy McGee" (2008), "Fish Hooks" (2010–2013), "The Awesomes" (2013–2014), and "Imaginary Mary" (2017), and she has appeared in stage productions of "Sylvia" (2010), "Love's Labour's Lost" (2013), "Tail! Spin!" (2014–2015), and "Privacy" (2016). In 2012, Dratch published the memoir "Girl Walks Into a Bar…: Comedy Calamities, Dating Disasters, and a Midlife Miracle."

Early Life

Rachel Dratch was born Rachel Susan Dratch on February 22, 1966, in Lexington, Massachusetts. Her mother, Elaine, worked as a transportation director, and her father, Paul, was a radiologist. Rachel's parents followed Reform Judaism, and though Dratch has said that she has been nonobservant as an adult, during her youth, she had a bat mitzvah and went to Hebrew school. Rachel has a younger brother, Daniel, who is a TV writer and producer; his credits include "Monk" and "Anger Management." Dratch attended William Diamond Middle School and Lexington High School and appeared in school plays. After graduation, she enrolled at Dartmouth College to study drama and psychology, and she joined the improv comedy group Said and Done. Rachel graduated from Dartmouth in 1988, and in 1986, she studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center for a semester.

Career

Dratch spent four years in The Second City's mainstage cast in Chicago and performed in the two-woman show "Dratch & Fey" with Tina Fey, who would go on to become "Saturday Night Live's" first female head writer as well as the co-creator and star of "30 Rock." When "Dratch & Fey" was performed at New York's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, "Time Out New York" called it "the funniest thing to be found on any New York comedy stage." Rachel made her film and television debuts in 1999, appearing in the film "Serious Business" and joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Between her seven seasons as a cast member and several cameos over the past decade, Dratch has appeared in more than 140 episodes of the series. During her time on "SNL," Rachel appeared in the films "Martin & Orloff" (2002), "The Hebrew Hammer" (2003), "Down With Love" (2003), "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" (2003), "Looking for Kitty" (2004), and "Winter Passing" (2005) and the TV series "Third Watch" (2000), "Monk" (2004), and "Frasier." She also had a recurring role as Denise Ruth Battaglia on "The King of Queens."

In 2006, Dratch co-starred with Adam Sandler in "Click" and was cast as Jenna on NBC's "30 Rock." She appeared in the original pilot of the series, but after it was screened by test audiences, the role was recast with Jane Krakowski, and Rachel went on to play various characters, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Barbara Walters, during the show's seven-season run. Dratch and Adam Sandler reunited in 2007's "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," followed by "Just Go with It" (2011), "That's My Boy" (2012), and "The Week Of" (2018). In 2009, she co-starred with Amy Poehler and Parker Posey in "Spring Breakdown" and appeared in the films "Love N' Dancing," "I Hate Valentine's Day," and "My Life in Ruins." Rachel then appeared in the short film "Teacher of The Year" (2012) and the feature films "Syrup" (2013), "A Little Game" (2014), and "The Grief of Others" (2015).

Dratch starred in 2015's "Sisters" alongside "SNL" alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, and Chris Parnell, and she was directed by Poehler in 2019's "Wine Country," which also starred Fey, Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey (who also co-wrote the movie), and Paula Pell. She hosted truTV's "Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack" from 2016 to 2017, and she has guest-starred on numerous TV shows, including "The Middle" (2013–2014), "Broad City" (2014–2016), "Parks and Recreation" (2015), "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (2015–2021), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2017), "Portlandia" (2017), and "Shameless" (2019). In 2021, Rachel appeared in the "Mr. Mayor" pilot and the Hulu film "Plan B."

Personal Life

In 2009, Rachel met John Wahl in a bar, and after six months of casually dating, she discovered that she was pregnant. Wahl, a consultant in the natural food industry who lived in California, moved to New York, and the couple welcomed son Eli on August 24, 2010, a month before Dratch's due date. Rachel, who was 43 when she got pregnant, told "People" magazine, "I thought my life was headed a certain way, and then I got a major surprise." Rachel stated that before her pregnancy, she had come to terms with the fact that she probably wouldn't have a child, revealing, "It was painful. I knew I didn't want to have kids on my own, but I'd always envisioned myself with them. I was letting go of that." Famed designer Nate Berkus converted half of Dratch's bedroom (in a one-bedroom Manhattan apartment) into a nursery, and Rachel relied on her former "Saturday Night Live" castmates Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for parenting advice.

Awards and Nominations

The Second City awarded Rachel the Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress in a Revue for "Paradigm Lost" in 1997 and "Promise Keepers, Losers Weepers" in 1998. In 2004, she earned a Gold Derby Award nomination for Variety Performer for "Saturday Night Live," and she received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Comedian in 2006.

Real Estate

In October 2016, Rachel sold her Manhattan apartment for $925,000. A year earlier, she paid $1.65 million for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the same Gramercy Park building.