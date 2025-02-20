What is Phil LaMarr's Net Worth?

Phil LaMarr is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $3 million. Phil LaMarr is known for his voice-acting roles on such animated television shows as "Futurama," "Samurai Jack," "Justice League," and "Family Guy." He was also one of the original cast members of the sketch comedy show "Mad TV." Among LaMarr's numerous other credits are the film "Pulp Fiction" and the television series "Veep," "Get Shorty," and "Supergirl."

Early Life and Education

Phil LaMarr was born on January 24, 1967 in Los Angeles, California. As a teenager, he attended Harvard-Westlake School. He went on to attend Yale University and the Groundlings School.

Television Voice Acting

LaMarr had his first major voice-acting role from 1983 to 1985, voicing the character Woody Daniels on the Saturday morning NBC animated series "Mister T." He didn't return to television voice acting until the late 1990s, with roles on "Johnny Bravo," "King of the Hill," "Hey Arnold!," "Family Guy," and "Futurama," among other shows. Kicking off the 21st century, LaMarr began voice roles on "The Weekenders," "Clerks: The Animated Series," "Baby Blues," "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Static Shock," and "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command." On "Static Shock," an animated superhero series based on DC Comics, LaMarr played the titular character. He also lent his voice to the DC Comics superhero series "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited," voicing Green Lantern. LaMarr's other credits in the '00s included "Invader Zim"; "The Proud Family"; "Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law"; "Samurai Jack," as the titular character; "Kim Possible"; "Ozzy & Drix," as Ozzy; "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius"; "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends"; "Robot Chicken"; "The Spectacular Spider-Man"; and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

From 2010 to 2012, LaMarr voiced some characters on the Marvel superhero series "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes." Also in 2010, he began lending his voice to the DC superhero series "Young Justice." Over the subsequent years, LaMarr had voice roles on such shows as "Curious George," "Ultimate Spider-Man," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Regular Show," "American Dad!," "BoJack Horseman," and "Star Wars Rebels." In the second half of the decade, his credits included "Pickle and Peanut," "Clarence," "Mighty Magiswords," "The Lion Guard," "The Loud House," "F is for Family," "The Jellies!," and "Craig of the Creek." In 2019, LaMarr began voicing characters on the DC Comics series "Harley Quinn." Early the next decade, he started roles on "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Central Park," "The Freak Brothers," "Dragon Age: Absolution," "Hamster & Gretel," and "Mulligan," among other series. His later credits include "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" and "Among Us."

Other Voice Acting

LaMarr has also done extensive voice acting for film and video games. Among his film credits are "Gen," "Battle for Terra," "Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil," "Incredibles 2," and "My Little Pony: A New Generation." He has also lent his voice to several animated films in the "Scooby-Doo!" franchise, as well as to various animated superhero films based on DC Comics. In video games, LaMarr has voiced characters in such franchises as "Metal Gear Solid," "Jak and Daxter," "Madagascar," "Star Wars," "Mortal Kombat," and "Darksiders." He has also done some voice acting for podcasts, notably "Moriarty," on which he voices Sherlock Holmes.

Live-action Acting

LaMarr began appearing on live-action television shows in the early 1990s with guest roles on "Murphy Brown," "The Royal Family," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Wings," and "Mad About You," among other shows. In 1994, he had a recurring role in the first season of the sitcom "The George Carlin Show." The following year, LaMarr became one of the original cast members of the sketch comedy series "Mad TV." He appeared on the show for its first five seasons, playing such characters as Desperation Lee, Savante, and Jaq the UBS Guy. After leaving "Mad TV" in 2000, LaMarr had guest roles on "NYPD Blue," "Philly," and "Without a Trace." He subsequently appeared on such shows as "Eve," "Reno 911!," "Cold Case," "Barbershop," "The Jake Effect," and "According to Jim." Between 2009 and 2014, LaMarr played Dr. Holloway in three episodes of "Castle." Other credits in the early 2010s included guest roles on "Happy Endings" and "Raising Hope." Later in the decade, LaMarr had recurring roles on "Veep," "Get Shorty," "Supergirl," and "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

In live-action film, LaMarr is best known for playing misfortunate associate Marvin in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction." Over the remainder of the decade, he appeared in such films as "Bio-Dome," "The Thin Pink Line," "Free Enterprise," "Kill the Man," and "Eat Your Heart Out." At the start of the new millennium, LaMarr had a brief part in the comedy "A Man is Mostly Water." He followed that with roles in "Speaking of Sex," "Jane White is Sick & Twisted," "Cherish," and "Manna from Heaven." In 2003, LaMarr was in the science-fiction comedy "Evil Alien Conquerors," and in 2004 he made an uncredited appearance as a train passenger in the superhero film "Spider-Man 2." His other film credits have included the 2013 documentary "I Know That Voice," about famous voice actors, and the 2014 dramedy "Men, Women & Children," based on the novel of the same name by Chad Kultgen.