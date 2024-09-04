What Is Paul F. Tompkins' Net Worth?

Paul F. Tompkins is an American comedian, actor, and writer who has a net worth of $2 million. Paul F. Tompkins is known for his successful stand-up comedy career and for being a writer and actor on the HBO series "Mr. Show with Bob and David" (1996–1998). He began writing for HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" in 2003, and he hosted VH1's "Best Week Ever" / "Best Week Ever With Paul F. Tompkins" (2008) and Fusion TV's "No, You Shut Up!" (2013–2016). Tompkins has released several stand-up comedy CDs and DVDs, such as "Impersonal" (2007), "Freak Wharf" (2009), "You Should Have Told Me" (2010), "Laboring Under Delusions " (2012), and "Crying and Driving" (2021).

Paul has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including the films "Run Ronnie Run!" (2002), "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004), "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny" (2006), "There Will Be Blood" (2007), "The Informant!" (2009), and "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (2022) and the television series "Tenacious D" (1997), "DAG" (2000–2001), "Kelsey Grammer Presents: The Sketch Show" (2005), "The Sarah Silverman Program" (2007), "The L.A. Complex" (2012), "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2012–2016), and "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" (2016–2019). Tompkins voiced Mr. Peanutbutter on the critically-acclaimed Netflix animated series "BoJack Horseman" (2014–2020), and he has also lent his voice to film and television projects such as "Tangled" (2010), "Regular Show" (2010–2012), "Bob's Burgers" (2011–2019), "Tangled: The Series" (2017–2020), "DuckTales" (2017–2021), "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (2020–2023), "Jellystone!" (2021–present), "The Great North" (2021–2023), and "HouseBroken" (2021–2023).

Paul has hosted the podcasts "The Pod F. Tompkast" (2010–2013), "The Dead Authors Podcast" (2011–2015), "SPONTANEANATION with Paul F. Tompkins" (2015–2019), "Threedom" (2018–present), "The Neighborhood Listen" (2019–present), and "Stay F. Homekins" (2020–present), and he has appeared on more than 250 episodes of the "Comedy Bang! Bang!" podcast. In 2011, "Rolling Stone" ranked "The Pod F. Tompkast" #1 on its list of "The 10 Best Comedy Podcasts of the Moment."

Early Life

Paul F. Tompkins was born Paul Francis Tompkins on September 12, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up with three sisters and two brothers. In a 2023 interview with "Vulture," Paul said of his youth, "I was a real class clown, and I liked making people laugh. It was very validating to me in the most traditional, classic sense of, I want you to like me. It really meant a lot to me because it was not something that I was able to get at home. It was a huge thing to make my mother laugh, and we were a family that joked around a lot." Tompkins attended college locally at Temple University, but he dropped out in 1994 and moved to Los Angeles.

Career

Paul first performed comedy in the mid-1980s when he was 17 years old. His first performance took place at the Philadelphia club The Comedy Works, and he performed with Rick Roman as part of a sketch duo. After moving to L.A., he met actor Jay Johnston through their mutual friend Adam McKay (who would go on to direct films such as "Anchorman," "Talladega Nights," and "Step Brothers"). Tompkins and Johnston created the live sketch comedy show " The Skates," and after David Cross and Bob Odenkirk saw the show, it led to Paul and Jay being hired for "Mr. Show with Bob and David," which aired from 1996 to 1998. Tompkins' one-man show "Driven to Drink" premiered on HBO in 1998, and over the next decade, Paul appeared on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" six times. In 1997, he had a recurring role on the HBO series "Tenacious D," and his first feature film was 1998's "Jack Frost." His voice can be heard in the 1999 film "Magnolia," and he followed the award-winning drama with a main role, Chief of Staff Sullivan Pope, on the NBC sitcom "DAG" (2000–2001). Next, Tompkins appeared in the films "Run Ronnie Run!" (2002), "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004), "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny" (2006), "There Will Be Blood" (2007), and "The Informant!" (2009) and guest-starred on "Frasier" (2003), "The Sarah Silverman Program" (2007), "Weeds" (2007), and "Pushing Daisies" (2008).

In 2010, Paul voiced Short Thug in the animated Disney hit "Tangled," which grossed $592.5 million at the box office. He later voiced Shorty on "Tangled: The Series" (2017–2020). Tompkins guest-starred on "Community" (2010), "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time" (2010), "True Jackson, VP" (2010), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2011), "Raising Hope" (2011), "Last Man Standing" (2011), "Up All Night" (2011), "Key & Peele" (2012), "Kroll Show" (2015), "Drunk History" (2015), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2016), "Blindspot" (2017), "Black-ish" (2017), "Speechless" (2017–2018), "Another Period" (2018), "You're the Worst" (2019), "Criminal Minds" (2020; 2024), and "The Twilight Zone" (2020), and he played himself on "The L.A. Complex" (2012). He appeared in the films "Jason Nash Is Married" (2014), "The Dramatics: A Comedy" (2015), and "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" (2019), and he portrayed Gallagher in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (2022). From 2014 to 2020, he voiced Mr. Peanutbutter on Netflix's "BoJack Horseman," and during that time, he was also an actor and writer on the streaming service's "W/ Bob & David" (2015). From 2016 to 2019, Paul starred as Dean Rosedragon on the "Million Dollar Listing" parody "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$." In recent years, he had a recurring role as Professor Tobias James Kaufman on Peacock's "Rutherford Falls" (2021–2022) and guest-starred in two episodes of the TBS series "Miracle Workers" (2021; 2023).

Personal Life

Paul married actress Janie Haddad on April 24, 2010. The couple hosts the podcast "Stay F. Homekins" together. Janie has appeared in film and television projects such as "Regular Show" (2010–2017), "Some Guy Who Kills People" (2011), "Happy Endings" (2012), "Modern Family" (2012), "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2014–2016), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2015), "House of Lies" (2015–2016), "Unicorn Store" (2017), and "Night Court" (2023). In 2017, Tompkins said of religion, "I am a former Catholic who is now an atheist who doesn't see the value in calling people of faith stupid." Paul is reportedly a member of the political organization the Democratic Socialists of America, and during 2022's Los Angeles elections, he canvassed for Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez.

Award Nominations

In 1998, Tompkins earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program for "Mr. Show with Bob and David." In 2004, he received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series for "Real Time with Bill Maher." In 2015, Paul earned a Voice Arts Award nomination for Audiobook Narration – Short Story Anthology, Best Voiceover for Bob Odenkirk's "A Load of Hooey." In 2016, he received an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "BoJack Horseman."