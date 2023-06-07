Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Jul 31, 1929 - Jun 6, 2023 (93 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Profession: Comedian, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Pat Cooper's Net Worth

What was Pat Cooper's net worth?

Pat Cooper was an American comedian and actor who had a net worth of $6 million. Pat Cooper died on June 6, 2023 at the age of 93.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Pat Cooper, also known as Pasquale Caputo, dropped out of school twice and worked as a bricklayer and furrier, before embarking on a career as a comedian. After performing stand-up in strip clubs and bars, he became a household name when he was cast in the "Jackie Gleason Show" in 1953. This led to more high-profile comedy gigs at such clubs as the 500 Club and Palumbo's. He also performed in multiple Las Vegas and Atlantic City casinos, sharing the stage with such performers as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tony Martin.

Pat Cooper co-starred in a two-man show on Broadway in the late 60s, and appeared in such film and television programs as "Seinfeld", "Analyze This", and "Analyze That". He has made numerous guest appearances on such radio programs as, "The Howard Stern Show" and "Opie and Anthony", and in 2010 published his autobiography, "How Dare You Say You Dare Me!".

Early Life

Pasquale Caputo was born on July 31, 1929 in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, into a large Italian-American family. Despite facing a challenging upbringing marked by poverty and family conflicts, Caputo showed an early flair for performance. While his father desired him to become a bricklayer like himself, Pat had his sights set on the stage. This aspiration would become one of the foundational elements of his life and career.

First Steps into Comedy

In the 1950s, Pat began his career in comedy performing at nightclubs and bars throughout the New York area. He adopted the stage name Pat Cooper, and soon became a familiar name in the local scene. His big break came in 1963 when he appeared on "The Jackie Gleason Show." His performance was a hit, paving the way for a successful career in comedy.

Major Television Appearances

Following his successful television debut, Pat Cooper became a regular on a variety of popular television programs. His appearances on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson and "The Merv Griffin Show" helped solidify his status as a leading comedian. His natural comedic style and unabashed humor resonated with audiences nationwide. Cooper's fame grew even further through frequent appearances on radio, particularly on "The Howard Stern Show."

Film Career and Later Work

In addition to his work in stand-up and television, Cooper enjoyed a successful film career. He made his film debut in the 1970s and appeared in several movies such as "Analyze This" (1999) and its sequel "Analyze That" (2002), playing the character Salvatore Masiello. His distinctive voice also landed him roles in animated features like "The Aristocrats" (2005).

During the 2000s and 2010s, Cooper continued to perform and make appearances on various platforms, never losing his touch for delivering raw and relatable humor. His autobiography, "How Dare You Say How Dare Me!" published in 2010, gave fans an intimate look into his life and career, highlighting the journey of a young boy from Brooklyn who dared to dream big and achieved it.

Death Legacy

Pat Cooper died on June 6, 2023 at the age of 93. He left behind an undeniable comedy legacy.

He stands as a testament to the power of authenticity and unapologetic humor in stand-up comedy. His ability to connect with audiences and make them laugh with his personal stories and experiences remains a signature aspect of his act. Despite the odds and the challenges he faced throughout his life, Cooper's story is a classic tale of perseverance, demonstrating that no matter where you come from, with talent and determination, you can make your dreams come true.

Pat Cooper's journey from a humble Italian-American neighborhood to the national stage serves as an inspiration for many. His contribution to comedy and the entertainment industry as a whole will continue to be appreciated by fans and fellow comedians alike.

Personal Life

Pat was married twice, with his first marriage to singer Patti Prince ending in divorce. He has two children from his first marriage, Michael and Louise Caputo. Cooper's relationship with his children has been strained, leading to public feuds that have played out in the media, and these familial tensions often featured in his comedic material.