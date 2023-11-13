Nate Bargatze Net Worth

What is Nate Bargatze's Net Worth?

Nate Bargatze is an American stand-up comedian who has a net worth of $4 million. Nate Bargatze had his career breakout in 2013 when he won the Boston Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. Since then, he has released such comedy albums as "Yelled at by a Clown" and "Full Time Magic." Bargatze has also had several stand-up television specials, including "The Tennessee Kid" and "The Greatest Average American," both on Netflix.

Early Life and Education

Nate Bargatze was born on March 25, 1979 in Nashville, Tennessee to Carole and Stephen. His father is a magician and motivational speaker. As a youth, Bargatze went to Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville. He went on to attend Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.

Career Beginnings

Bargatze began his stand-up comedy career in Chicago, Illinois in the early 2000s. He later did comedy at the Boston Comedy Club in New York City. Bargatze also performed for United States armed forces in Iraq and Kuwait.

Career Breakout

Bargatze had a breakout year in 2013, winning both the New York Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival. He also appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, earning him further recognition.

Stand-up Albums and Specials

In 2014, Bargatze released his first stand-up comedy album, "Yelled at by a Clown." The album peaked at number two on the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. Bargatze released his second album, "Full Time Magic," in 2015; it came out simultaneously with a television special on Comedy Central. In 2017, Bargatze had a half-hour special on Netflix as part of the series "The Standups." Two years later, he had an hour-long Netflix special entitled "The Tennessee Kid." That was followed in 2021 by "The Greatest Average American," which was filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood. For the release, Bargatze earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. His next stand-up special was "Hello, World," which was filmed at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona and released in early 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Other Notable Appearances

Bargatze has made many appearances on late night television talk shows, most notably "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He has also performed at various festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including Bonnaroo, SXSW, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival. In the spring of 2023, Bargatze broke the all-time attendance record at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena when he drew 19,365 attendees. That year, he sold out shows around the world with his The Be Funny Tour, and in October, hosted "Saturday Night Live."

Podcast

With friends and fellow comedians Brian Bates, Dusty Slay, and Aaron Weber, Bargatze hosts the "Nateland" podcast. On the podcast, the guys discuss an array of topics, from pop culture and current events to their personal touring experiences.

Personal Life

In 2006, Bargatze married Laura Baines, whom he had first met when they were both employed at an Applebee's restaurant. Together, they have a daughter named Harper, and reside in Nashville, Tennessee.