Natasia Demetriou net worth: Natasia Demetriou is an English Cypriot comedian who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for starring on the TV series What We Do in the Shadows.

Natasia Demetriou was born in London, England. She is the sister of Jamie Demetriou and appeared in episodes of the TV mini-series Jamie Demetrio: Channel 4 Comedy Blaps in 2013 and had a recurring role as Linda on the TV series Live at the Electric in 2014. In 2016 Natasia Demetriou starred as Tash on the series Year Friends. From 2018 to 2019 she starred as Sophie on the television series Stash Lets Flats. Demetrio began starring as Nadja on the TV series What We Do in the Shadows in 2019. She has also served as a writer for the TV series The Midnight Beast and Year Friends. In 2018 she starred in the stage show Natasia Demetriou and Ellie White are Getting' Big.