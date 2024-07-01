What is Nash Grier's Net Worth?

Nash Grier is an Internet personality and actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Nash Grier first gained recognition in 2013 for his videos on the short-form video hosting service Vine. By 2015, he was the second-most-followed user on the platform. Beyond the Internet, Grier's acting credits include the films "The Outfield" and "You Get Me."

Early Life and Education

Nash Grier was born on December 28, 1997 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Elizabeth and Chad. He has three siblings: older brother Will, who is a professional football quarterback in the NFL; younger brother Hayes, a fellow Internet personality; and younger half-sister Skylynn. Grier was educated at Davidson Day School.

Vine

Following the release of the short-form video hosting service Vine in early 2013, Grier began to create comedy videos for the platform. He soon gained a substantial following, and by 2015 he was the second-most-followed user on Vine. Grier's management team stated that he earned anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000 to endorse major brands in his videos.

As his popularity on Vine grew, Grier joined the newly created group Magcon, consisting of his brother Hayes and other Vine stars such as Cameron Dallas, Taylor Caniff, and Carter Reynolds. The group held popular events where fans could meet the members. In the spring of 2014, Magcon broke up due to disputes between the members' managers.

Film and Television Career

In 2015, Grier made his feature film debut in the sports dramedy "The Outfield," about three varsity baseball players and best friends during their final year of high school. He starred alongside Joey Bragg and fellow Internet personality Cameron Dallas. Two years later, Grier had a supporting role in the Netflix thriller "You Get Me," starring Bella Thorne, Taylor John Smith, and Halston Sage. In 2019, he made a guest appearance on the television anthology series "Scream," based on the slasher film series of the same name.

Other Ventures and Appearances

In the summer of 2014, Grier joined the social media tour DigiTour, which featured Internet personalities doing comedy, holding Q&A sessions, and interacting with fans, among other activities. Elsewhere, Grier partnered with the clothing retailer Aéropostale on a clothing line called UnitedXXVI. In 2015, he directed and appeared in the music video for Bera's song "I Look Good On You." The following year, Grier graced the cover of Vanity Teen magazine and appeared in Bret Easton Ellis's web series "The Deleted."

Personal Life

Grier began dating Taylor Giavasis in 2015; they eventually got engaged. They had their first child, a son named Malakai, in 2019. Grier and Giavasis had their second child, a daughter named Noa, in the summer of 2022.