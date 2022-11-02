Ms. Pat Net Worth:

What Is Ms. Pat's Net Worth?

Ms. Pat (also known as Patricia Williams) is an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Ms. Pat created the BET+ sitcom "The Ms. Pat Show," (2021–present), which she stars on, writes, and executive produces. She released the comedy album "Rabbit" in 2017, and she starred in the Netflix comedy special "Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?" in 2022. She also hosts the podcast "The Patdown with Ms. Pat," and she published the book "Rabbit – The Autobiography of Ms. Pat," which she co-wrote with Jeannine Amber, in 2017. The book was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author in 2018.

Early Life

Ms. Pat was born Patricia Williams on April 2, 1972, in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the bio on her official website, Ms. Pat was "born to a single mother of 5, living on welfare in a tough West end neighborhood of Atlanta." She gave birth to two children as a teenager, one at 14 and one at 15, and their father was a man eight years her senior who had started sexually abusing her when she was just 12 years old. Ms. Pat was previously sexually abused by a man her mother had dated. When she was 15, she began selling drugs using "Rabbit" as her street name, and during her teenage years, she was arrested several times and was shot twice.

Career

In 2002, Ms. Pat performed stand-up comedy for the first time at an open mic night at The Pub in Atlanta, and after she moved to Indianapolis in 2006, she began honing her comedy skills at Morty's. She has appeared on "BET's Comicview" (2005), "StandUp in Stilettos" (2012), "Gotham Comedy Live" (2014), "This Is Not Happening" (2015), "Last Comic Standing" (2015), "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle" (2016), "The Stand-Up Show with Katherine Ryan" (2019), and "The Degenerates" (2019), and she has been a frequent guest on the syndicated radio program "The Bob & Tom Show." In 2018, Ms. Pat guest-starred in two episodes of the Fox musical drama "Star," then she appeared in the "I Think I Can Fly" music video by Young Dolph Feat. Snoop Dogg in 2019.

In 2021, "The Ms. Pat Show" began streaming on BET+. Ms. Pat co-created the series with Jordan E. Cooper, and it was renewed for a third season in July 2022. She stars alongside J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes on the series, and in 2022, it earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Personal Life

In addition to Ashley and Nikia, the two children Ms. Pat gave birth to as a teenager, she later welcomed two children, Garrianna and Garrett Jr., with her husband, Garrett Lee, who she met when she was 19. According to her official bio, when Ms. Pat met Garrett, "I was so tired, I thought for sure I was going to end up dead. He was 21 and a military vet and he showed me a way out." At the age of 19, Ms. Pat also took in four of her nieces and nephews due to her sister's struggles with drug addiction. She has said that taking care of her sister's children involved "visits to the welfare office for food stamps and Section 8 housing assistance" and that her caseworker encouraged her to try stand-up comedy. Ms. Pat has been open about the fact that she had two abortions when she was a teenager.