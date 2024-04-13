What is Mike Smith's Net Worth?

Mike Smith is a Canadian actor, comedian, screenwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Mike Smith is best known for playing Bubbles on the mockumentary television sitcom "Trailer Park Boys," as well as in its subsequent films and spinoff series. Elsewhere on television, he co-created, co-wrote, and co-starred in the 2011 comedy series "The Drunk and on Drugs Happy Funtime Hour" with his "Trailer Park Boys" cast mates. Among Smith's other notable credits are the films "Lloyd the Conqueror," "Swearnet: The Movie," and "Champions."

Early Life and Education

Mike Smith was born on August 27, 1972 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada. Demonstrating musical talent from an early age, he learned to play the guitar when he was just six. For his higher education, Smith graduated from St. Francis Xavier University with a degree in English.

Sandbox

In the early 1990s, Smith formed the alternative rock band Sandbox with lead singer Paul Murray, bassist Scott MacFarlane, drummer Troy Shanks, and guitarist Jason Archibald. Smith also played guitar in the band. Sandbox released its debut EP, "Maskman," in 1993. That was followed in 1995 by the band's debut album, "Bionic," which spawned the moderately successful singles "Curious" and "Collide." Sandbox released one more album, 1997's "A Murder in the Glee Club," before disbanding in 1998.

Trailer Park Boys

In 1995, Smith starred alongside Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay in the short film "The Cart Boy," directed by Mike Clattenburg. His character from the short was later developed into the character Bubbles on Clattenburg's mockumentary television sitcom "Trailer Park Boys," which premiered in 2001 as a continuation of the 1999 film of the same name. Also starring Wells and Tremblay, the show followed the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents. Although Smith's Bubbles was initially a recurring character, his increasingly outlandish behavior became so popular with audiences that he was upgraded to one of the show's three main protagonists, alongside Wells's Ricky and Tremblay's Julian. "Trailer Park Boys" aired seven seasons on the Canadian station Showcase before concluding with a one-hour special in late 2008. Six years later, the show returned on Netflix, where it aired five more seasons through March of 2018.

"Trailer Park Boys" has spawned a number of films and spinoff television series. The first film based on the show, "Trailer Park Boys: The Movie," came out in 2006. That was followed in 2009 by "Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day." The third and final film in the franchise was "Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It," which was released in 2014. There were also a pair of live specials released exclusively on Netflix in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Later, from 2019 to 2020, Smith voiced Bubbles in the spinoff series "Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series," also on Netflix. Another spinoff, the live-action series "Trailer Park Boys: Jail," premiered in 2021 on swearnet.com, an uncensored online television network started by Smith, Wells, and Tremblay.

Other Roles

Smith has appeared in some other films and television series beyond the "Trailer Park Boys" franchise. In 2003, he played a lobotomy patient in "A Hole in One," and in 2011 starred alongside Evan Williams in "Lloyd the Conqueror." Alongside his "Trailer Park Boys" cast mates, Smith appeared as a version of himself in the 2014 dark comedy "Swearnet: The Movie." Later, in 2023, he played an attorney in the sports dramedy "Champions," the solo directorial debut of Bobby Farrelly.

On television, Smith and his "Trailer Park Boys" cast mates came together in 2011 to create, write, and star in the six-episode comedy series "The Drunk and On Drugs Happy Funtime Hour." The trio played various characters on the show, with Smith's roles including Don Brutto, Liza, Captain Mega Power, and DJ Dazzie Daddle. Also in 2011, Smith appeared in an episode of the series "Call Me Fitz." He later played the recurring role of Paul in the 2014 comedy series "24 Hour Rental."

Bars

In 2008, Smith and three others opened a sports bar in Halifax called Bubba Ray's. He was also involved in another bar in Halifax called Bubbles' Mansion, which he partly owned. That bar closed in 2010 after four years of operation.

Personal Life

Smith is married to his wife Lisa.