Michael McDonald net worth: Michael McDonald is an American stand up comedian, actor, director, and writer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for starring on the TV series MADtv.

Michael McDonald was born in Fullerton, California in December 1964. He studied with the Groundling Theater's improv program from 1992 to 1997. McDonald starred in more than 200 episodes of MADtv from 1998 to 2008. He has more than 80 acting and voice acting credits. He has had recurring roles on TV series including Passions, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, Rita Rocks, Web Therapy, and Nobodies. Michael McDonald was featured on the reality TV series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. He has also appeared in or directed several films and episodes of TV series including Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation, The John Larroquette Show, Family Matters, Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, Revenge of the Red Baron, Seinfeld, Ellen, NewsRadio, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, The Drew Cary Show, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Scrubs, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Desperate Housewives, Cougar Town, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mike & Molly, and more.