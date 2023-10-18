Matt Rife Net Worth

What is Matt Rife's Net Worth?

Matt Rife is an American comedian, actor, and TikTok star who has a net worth of $30 million. Matt Rife is known for his self-produced comedy specials "Only Fans," "Matthew Steven Rife," and "Walking Red Flag." Before making it as a stand-up comic, he competed on the NBC reality comedy competition show "Bring the Funny" in 2019. Rife has also appeared in a number of films over the years, including "Black Pumpkin," "The Elevator," "Just Swipe," and "North of the 10."

In 2023 he earned $25 million from all his various sources of income. That was enough to make him one of the 10 highest-paid social media stars on the planet for the year.

Early Life

Matt Rife was born on September 10, 1995 in Columbus, Ohio and was raised in North Lewisburg. He has three older stepsisters and one younger stepsister. When Rife was about a year-and-a-half old, his father Michael died by suicide. Rife first became interested in a comedy career when he was 14 and performed in his high school's talent show. A year later, he began performing professionally.

Television Appearances

Rife first appeared on the small screen in 2014, playing Danny in three episodes of "Average Joe." The next year, he made his first of two appearances on the Disney XD series "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything," and began making recurring appearances on the sketch comedy and improv game show "Wild 'n Out." In 2016, Rife played Jesse in seven episodes of "WTH: Welcome to Howler." He went on to host the reboot of the MTV program "Total Request Live" in 2017. Also that year, Rife competed on MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars," the first season of a recurring special miniseries of the reality game show "The Challenge."

In 2019, Rife played Brandon Bliss in an episode of the police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He also appeared in the television film "Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare," and competed on the NBC reality comedy competition show "Bring the Funny." In 2020, Rife made a guest appearance in an episode of the final season of the ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat." The following year, he starred opposite Juhahn Jones in the Amazon Prime Video series "Burb Patrol."

Stand-up Comedy Specials

Two years after competing on the NBC program "Bring the Funny," where he made it to the semi-final showcase, Rife released his first self-produced stand-up comedy special, "Only Fans." He followed that with two specials in 2023: the self-titled "Matthew Steven Rife," which came out on Valentine's Day, and "Walking Red Flag," which was released in June.

Film Career

Rife made his film debut in the 2015 film "Room 236." Two years after that, he appeared in the short film "Sophomore Year." In 2018, Rife was in the horror film "Black Pumpkin" and the short film "The Debt." He appeared in another short, "American Typecast," in 2019. Rife had his biggest year on film yet in 2021, appearing in four titles: the COVID-19 related anthology film "After Masks," the thriller "The Elevator," the horror film "Death Link," and the romcom "Just Swipe."

In early 2022, Rife starred in the BET+ dramedy film "North of the 10," playing one of five friends seeking to become a viral video sensation on the South Side of Chicago. The same year, he appeared in the horror film "Wolf Mountain," with Tobin Bell, Danny Trejo, and Keli Price. Rife's other film credits include "Karma's a Bitch," "Candy Flip," "Trapped Inn," "Don't Suck," and "The Private Eye."

TikTok

Rife has become very popular on the video hosting service TikTok. Mostly posting videos of his stand-up comedy, he has amassed over 17 million followers on the platform.

Influences

Rife has stated that his biggest comedy influences are Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle. He has also cited among his favorite comedy stars Adam Sandler, Robin Williams, David Spade, and Jim Carrey.

Personal Life

Previously, Rife was in a brief relationship with British actress Kate Beckinsale. He has not dated that often, as he says his busy schedule keeps him single. Rife lives in Los Angeles, California.

Rife struggles with depression and anxiety, things he brought up in his 2021 comedy special "Only Fans." He says he only gets a few hours of sleep a night.