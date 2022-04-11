Mark Normand Net Worth:

What is Mark Normand's Net Worth?

Mark Normand is a stand-up comedian and actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Mark Normand began performing in 2006 in his native New Orleans, Louisiana. Since then, he has done stand-up throughout the United States and abroad, made appearances on such television shows as "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Conan," and released multiple comedy specials. Additionally, Normand co-hosts a weekly podcast with fellow comic Joe List called "Tuesdays with Stories."

Early Life and Education

Mark Normand was born on September 18, 1983 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Growing up, he spent much of his time making short films and doing theater; among his early show-business inspirations were Groucho Marx and Woody Allen. As a teen, Normand went to De La Salle High School. At the age of 16, he lost his virginity in the French Quarter to a 45-year-old. For his higher education, Normand attended the University of New Orleans before dropping out and enrolling at the New York Film Academy. However, he disliked it there, and began doing open mics during the night.

Career Beginnings

In 2006, Normand began his career performing stand-up comedy at Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar in New Orleans. After moving to New York City, he performed there at various venues.

Live Stand-Up Appearances

Since getting his start in stand-up comedy, Normand performs regularly throughout the United States and internationally at comedy clubs, festivals, and colleges. Among his notable festival appearances, he has done stand-up at the Seattle International Comedy Competition; the Melbourne International Comedy Festival; the Bridgetown Comedy Festival; the Boston Comedy Festival; and the Great American Comedy Festival. In 2013, he beat out over 60 other comics to win Carolines on Broadway's March Madness competition. That year, Normand was also featured at Just for Laughs in Montreal, Canada.

Stand-Up in the Media

Beyond his live appearances, Normand is a frequent stand-up comedy guest on television programs. He has performed multiple times on "Conan," and has also done gigs on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"; "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"; "The Late Late Show with James Corden"; VH1's "Best Week Ever"; and Comedy Central's "@midnight." In 2012, Normand appeared on the Comedy Central series "John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show" alongside fellow comics Wyatt Cenac, Hari Kondabolu, and Ben Kronberg. Additionally, he competed in the eighth season of the reality television competition show "Last Comic Standing," where he advanced to the semifinals.

In 2014, Normand was a featured performer in an episode of the stand-up comedy series "The Half Hour" on Comedy Central. The same year, he released an album through Comedy Central Records entitled "Still Got It," which he recorded in Madison, Wisconsin at Comedy on State. Normand had another gig with Comedy Central in 2017, when he debuted his hour-long special "Don't Be Yourself" on the channel. Later, in 2020, he released a new comedy special entitled "Out to Lunch," which covers such topics as anxiety, homosexuality, and drinking.

Acting Career

In addition to his stand-up performances, Normand has ventured into the world of acting. He had his first role in 2013 on the sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer," a show he appeared on again in 2015. The year after that, he had a recurring role on the web series "Horace and Pete," created, directed, and written by comedian and actor Louis C.K., who also stars as the titular Horace Wittel VIII. Other cast members include Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco, Steven Wright, Kurt Metzger, Alan Alda, and Jessica Lange.

Podcasts

In 2013, Normand launched a weekly podcast called "Tuesdays with Stories" with fellow comedian Joe List. Episodes focus on the pair's many adventures, including their most recent weekends performing on the road; they also discuss current news in the New York City comedy scene.

Previously, Normand co-hosted the podcast "We're All Friends Here" with his pal Matt Ruby. On the podcast, they interviewed comedians about explicit and often taboo things they had experienced, touching on subjects including sex and alcoholism.

Honors and Awards

Among his myriad accolades, Normand was named by Esquire as one of the best new comedians in 2012. The following year, he was named the best comedian of 2013 by the Village Voice. Splitsider called him one of the top ten up-and-coming comedians, while Time Out New York declared him one of the New York City comedy scene's 21 linchpins.

Personal Life

Normand is in a romantic relationship with fellow comedian Mae Planert. He lives in Lower Manhattan's West Village neighborhood in New York City, and considers himself an atheist.