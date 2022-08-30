Mark McKinney Net Worth:

What Is Mark McKinney's Net Worth?

Mark McKinney is a Canadian comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director who has a net worth of $5 million. He first rose to fame as a member of the comedy group The Kids in the Hall, which included Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson, and Bruce McCulloch. The group starred on and wrote an eponymous TV series from 1989 to 1995, and in 2022, Amazon Prime Video revived "The Kids in the Hall" with an eight-episode season. Mark was also a "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 1995 to 1997, and he played Richard Smith-Jones on the Canadian series "Slings & Arrows" (2003–2006) and Glenn Sturgis on NBC's "Superstore" (2015–2021).

McKinney has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy" (1996), "Spice World" (1997), "A Night at the Roxbury" (1998), "The Out-of-Towners" (1999), "Superstar" (1999), and "The Ladies Man" (2000) and the television series "Robson Arms" (2005), "Hatching, Matching and Dispatching" (2005–2006), "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006–2007), and "Man Seeking Woman" (2015–2017). He created and wrote for "Slings & Arrows," and he wrote for "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" as well as "Sports Night" (1999), "Angela Anaconda" (1999), "Sound & Fury" (2009), and "Less Than Kind" (2008–2012). Mark produced "The Kids in the Hall" revival, "Less Than Kind," and the 2011 series "Picnicface," and he has directed episodes of "The Kids in the Hall" (the original series), "Less Than Kind," and "Superstore." He also wrote and directed the 2006 short film "Not Pretty, Really."

Early Life

Mark McKinney was born Mark Douglas Brown McKinney on June 26, 1959, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He is the son of architectural writer Chloe McKinney and diplomat Russell McKinney, and he has two siblings, Nick and Jane. Due to Russell's career, the family moved around during Mark's youth, and he lived in places such as Paris, Trinidad, Mexico, and Washington, D.C. McKinney attended the Ontario boarding school Trinity College School, and he briefly majored in political science at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Career

Mark met Bruce McCulloch while performing with the Loose Moose Theatre Company in Calgary, and they formed the comedy team The Audience. After they moved to Toronto, they formed The Kids in the Hall with Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson in 1985. The TV series "The Kids in the Hall" premiered on CBC Television and HBO in 1989, and it aired 101 episodes over five seasons during its original run. The series was co-produced by "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, who later hired McKinney for that show as well. Mark was an "SNL" cast member from 1995 to 1997, and he impersonated celebrities and political figures such as Al Gore, Jim Carrey, Paul Shaffer, Steve Forbes, and Tim Robbins. He also appeared in the "SNL" spin-off films "A Night at the Roxbury" (1998), "Superstar" (1999), and "The Ladies Man" (2000). In the '90s, McKinney co-wrote and starred in the film "Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy" (1996) and appeared in "Hayseed" (1997), "Spice World" (1997), "The Last Days of Disco" (1998), "Dog Park" (1998), "The Out-of-Towners" (1999), "New Waterford Girl" (1999), and "Jacob Two Two Meets the Hooded Fang" (1999).

Mark guest-starred on "Twitch City" (2000), "Strangers with Candy" (2000), "3rd Rock from the Sun" (2001), "Wanda at Large" (2003), "Puppets Who Kill" (2004), and "Robson Arms" (2006), and he portrayed Bob Hope in the TV movie "Heyday!" (2006). He appeared in the miniseries "Dice" (2001) and the films "The Saddest Music in the World" (2003), "Falling Angels" (2003), "Unaccompanied Minors" (2006), and "High Life" (2009), and he starred as Richard Smith-Jones on the Canadian series "Slings & Arrows" (2003–2006), which he also created. McKinney appeared on the CBC Television series "Hatching, Matching and Dispatching" from 2005 to 2006, and he reprised his role in the 2017 TV movie "A Christmas Fury." From 2006 to 2007, he played Andy Mackinaw on NBC's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and he was a writer and story editor on the series as well. In 2010, he co-wrote and starred on CBC Television's "The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town," and he guest-starred on the Canadian series "Less Than Kind." Mark also served as the showrunner on "Less Than Kind," and he executive produced the series. In 2014, he played George Quimby on CBC Television's "The Best Laid Plans," and from 2015 to 2017, he had a recurring role on the FXX series "Man Seeking Woman." From 2015 to 2021, McKinney starred as Glenn Sturgis on NBC's "Superstore," and he directed the 2019 episode "Lovebirds." "Superstore" aired 113 episodes over six seasons and won a Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in 2020. In recent years, Mark has also appeared in the films "Room for Rent" (2017) and "Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss" (2018) and starred on, executive produced, and co-wrote Amazon Prime Video's 2022 "The Kids in the Hall" revival.

Personal Life

Mark married Marina Gharabegian in September 1995, and they welcomed son Christopher in March 1996 and daughter Emma in July 2001. McKinney and Gharabegian divorced in 2017 after more than two decades of marriage.

Awards and Nominations

McKinney has earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for "The Kids in the Hall," Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program in 1993 and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program in 1994 and 1995. He has received 17 Gemini Award nominations, winning Best Writing in a Comedy or Variety Program or Series (1989 and 1990), Best Performance in a Variety or Performing Arts Program or Series (1989), and Best Performance in a Comedy Program or Series (1993) for "The Kids in the Hall," Best Writing in a Dramatic Series (2006 and 2007) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role (2006) for "Slings and Arrows," and Best Individual Performance in a Comedy Program or Series (2006) for "Robson Arms." Mark won a CableACE Award for Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Kids in the Hall" in 1990, and the show earned a nomination for Comedy Series in 1993. McKinney has received six Canadian Comedy Award nominations, taking home the prize for Television – Pretty Funny Writing – Series (2005) and Best Performance by a Male – Television (2006) for "Slings and Arrows." His other Canadian Comedy Award nominations were for "Dog Park," "Less Than Kind," and "Room for Rent."

Mark won Canadian Screen Awards for Best Comedy Program or Series and Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series for "Less Than Kind" in 2013, and he earned a Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Dog Park" in 2000. He has been nominated for eight Writers Guild of Canada Awards, winning Drama Series for "Slings and Arrows" in 2004, 2006, and 2007. In 2004, McKinney received a Vancouver Film Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Canadian Film for "Falling Angels," and in 2007, he earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for New Series for "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." In 2011, Mark received an ACTRA Award nomination for Outstanding Performance – Male for "Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town."