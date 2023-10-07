Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Dec 9, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Stoneham Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Stand-up comedian, Impressionist, Screenwriter, Singer, Voice Actor, Comedian Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mario Cantone's Net Worth

What is Mario Cantone's Net Worth?

Mario Cantone is a comedian, actor, writer, and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Mario Cantone is known for his roles in the television series "Sex and the City" and "Men in Trees." He has also acted in several films, including "Last Request," "Otherhood," and "All My Life," and on Broadway in such plays as "Love! Valour! Compassion!," "The Violet Hour," and his one-man show "Laugh Whore." Among his other credits, Cantone has appeared regularly on the daytime television talk show "The View."

Early Life and Education

Mario Cantone was born on December 9, 1959 in Stoneham, Massachusetts as the fourth of five children of Elizabeth and restaurant owner Mario Sr. Showing a predilection for entertaining at an early age, he did celebrity impressions and performed in a school talent show. As a teenager, Cantone attended Stoneham High School, graduating in 1978. He went on to attend Emerson College, from which he graduated in 1982. At the school, Cantone befriended fellow future comedian and actor Denis Leary.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from college, Cantone moved to New York City and became a chocolate vendor at Trump Tower. While selling chocolates, he entertained customers with his zany celebrity impressions. Cantone later worked as a jewelry salesman before pursuing his career as a stand-up comic.

Television Career

Cantone began his career on television in 1988 as the host of the children's show "Steampipe Alley," which aired on the Secaucus, New Jersey station WWOR-TV. He played various characters on the show, including Ted Ringer, Ciao Aldo, Richie Morales, and a parody of television chef Julia Child named Julia Children. "Steampipe Alley" ran until the spring of 1993. The year after that, Cantone appeared in an episode of "NYPD Blue." He didn't return to television until 2000, when he began playing the recurring role of gay wedding planner Anthony Marentino in the hit HBO series "Sex and the City." Cantone continued in the role until the series ended in 2004. He had his next substantial role from 2006 to 2008, playing gay hairdresser Terri Romano in the ABC series "Men in Trees."

In early 2015, Cantone appeared in two episodes of the short-lived VH1 series "Hindsight." The next year, he made his first of many appearances as a celebrity guest on the game show "The $100,000 Pyramid." Cantone went on to appear on another game show, "Match Game," in 2017. Also that year, he portrayed Anthony Scaramucci on Comedy Central's "The President Show." Later, from 2020 to 2022, Cantone played Mal Martone in the FX series "Better Things." During that time, he reprised his role as Anthony Marentino in the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That…," which premiered in 2021. Among his other credits, Cantone competed in the eighth season of the reality singing competition series "The Masked Singer," appearing as the character "Maize." He has also appeared frequently on the daytime television talk show "The View."

Film Career

Cantone had his first substantial film role in the 1994 comedy "Who Do I Gotta Kill?," starring Sandra Bullock and Steve Buscemi. A few years later, he appeared briefly in Gore Verbinski's black comedy "Mouse Hunt." In the 00s, Cantone appeared in the comedies "Last Request" and "Three Days to Vegas" and the crime film "Staten Island." He also reprised his television role as Anthony Marentino in the big-screen "Sex and the City," and lent his voice to the animated film "Surf's Up." Cantone went on to appear in "Sex and the City 2" in 2010. His credits since then have included the romantic comedy "In Stereo," the comedy "Otherhood," and the romantic drama "All My Life."

Broadway Career

In 1995, Cantone made his Broadway debut as a replacement for Nathan Lane in Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning play "Love! Valour! Compassion!" Later in the year, he acted opposite Patrick Stewart in a revival of Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Returning to Broadway in 2002, Cantone created the one-man show "An Evening with Mario Cantone." The next year, he starred in Richard Greenberg's play "The Violet Hour," playing a part specifically written for him. In 2004, Cantone appeared in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical "Assassins," and starred in his second Broadway one-man show, "Laugh Whore."

Personal Life

Openly gay, Cantone married his partner of 20 years, Jerry Dixon, in 2011. Dixon is a director, actor, composer, lyricist, and choreographer known for his work on Broadway, including on Cantone's one-man shows.