Marco Hall net worth

What is Marco Hall's Net Worth?

Marco Hall is a boxer and social media personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Marco Hall is known for his comedy and prank videos on TikTok. He is also active on other social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat, where he has posted his boxing videos. As a boxer, Hall has fought matches against such fighters as Emil Brooks, Cody Fuller, and Francisco Javier Lopez Chavez, who is considered his arch-nemesis.

Early Life

Marco Hall was born on February 9, 1985 in Nevada. He is African-American. Growing up, he excelled in athletics, causing him to want to become a professional boxer. Not much else about Hall's upbringing, including his parentage and education, is publicly known.

Boxing Career

Hall began his boxing career in 2011 at the age of 26. During his career, he fought matches against such fighters as Emil Brooks, John Rodriguez, Cody Fuller, and Angel Figueroa. Most of his matches, however, were against Francisco Javier Lopez Chavez, who is considered to be his arch-nemesis. Although he never officially retired from boxing, Hall eventually became inactive in competition.

Social Media

In 2019, Hall created a TikTok account and began posting videos of his boxing training sessions. He soon went viral for a video of him training alongside legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Hall expanded his online audience when he started posting comedy and prank videos, which helped him garner more than 100 million likes and one million followers over the years. He has also collaborated with various other TikTok creators, such as Montana Tucker and Tessa Bear.

Beyond TikTok, Hall is active on such social media platforms as Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. On Instagram, he posts videos and photos focused on both his personal and professional life, while on YouTube he is known for posting boxing videos. Hall has also done brand endorsements on his various social media pages.

Personal Life

Hall is married to fellow social media personality Brooke Ashley, who often appears on his Instagram page. The two also have a YouTube channel called "The Beverly Halls," on which they post prank videos, vlogs, and question-and-answer videos. Together, Hall and Ashley have two sons: Mar'Cannon and Caedon. Hall also has a stepson named Braylon from his wife's prior relationship. The family resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.