What is Luis J. Gomez's Net Worth?

Luis J. Gomez is a stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster who has a net worth of $2 million. Luis J. Gomez co-hosts the podcasts "Legion of Skanks," "The Regz," and "The Real Ass Podcast." He has also appeared on such podcasts as "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "The Tim Dillon Show," and on such television shows as "Last Comic Standing," "Big Jay Oakerson's What's Your F@%king Deal?!," and "The Jim Gaffigan Show." In other activities, Gomez co-founded the popular comedy festival Skankfest.

Early Life

Luis J. Gomez was born sometime in the early 1980s, although his exact date and location of birth have not been publicly disclosed.

Podcasting

In 2015, Gomez began co-hosting the podcast "Legion of Skanks" with fellow stand-up comedians Big Jay Oakerson and Dave Smith. It became the first podcast on the newly launched Anthony Cumia Network, and remained on the network through the spring of 2016. "Legion of Skanks" is notorious for its crude commentary, and has been described by Gomez as "racist, sexist, and offensive." Gomez went on to co-found the GaS Digital Podcast Network with Ralph Sutton. On the network, he co-hosts "The Real Ass Podcast" with Zac Amico and continues to co-host "Legion of Skanks." Elsewhere, Gomez co-hosted "The Countdown" on Sirius XM's RUSH channel 93 with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. He spent two years in that role before leaving to produce the podcast "Believe You Me." Gomez has made guest appearances on numerous other podcasts over the years, including "The Joe Rogan Experience," "The Tim Dillon Show," "Shane's Secret Podcast!," and "Kill Tony."

Television Appearances

On television, Gomez has appeared on a number of comedy shows, including NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central's "Roast Battle," TruTV's "Comedy Knockout," and Seeso's "Big Jay Oakerson's What's Your F@%king Deal?!" He also made a guest appearance at the end of the second and final season of the TV Land sitcom "The Jim Gaffigan Show," in 2016.

Comedy Festivals and Specials

In 2016, Gomez co-founded the comedy festival Skankfest with his fellow "Legion of Skanks" co-hosts Big Jay Oakerson and Dave Smith. The festival became a big hit, selling out for several years in a row. Elsewhere, Gomez has performed at the Just For Laughs Festival, the Moontower Festival, and on Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Tour.

Gomez's filmed comedy specials include "30 Minutes with Luis J. Gomez" and "Luis J. Gomez Presents Luis J. Gomez. His specials cover such topics as fatherhood, racism, drug addiction, and sex, all in a candid way.

Personal Life

Gomez was previously in a relationship with fellow comedian Kim Congdon. For the most part, he keeps his private life under wraps, leaving little information about other relationships publicly available.