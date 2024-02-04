What is Loni Love's Net Worth?

Loni Love is a comedian, television personality, actress, and author who has a net worth of $3 million. Loni Love is known as one of the co-hosts of the syndicated daytime talk show "The Real." She has made appearances on many other shows over the years, including various reality, competition, documentary, and talk series. As an actress, Love has appeared in such films as "Mother's Day," "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2," and "Soul Plane," among other titles.

Early Life and Education

Loni Love was born on July 14, 1971 in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in the Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects. She was educated at Cass Technical High School, graduating in 1985. After that, Love worked for General Motors on an assembly line. This sparked her interest in electrical engineering, leading her to study the vocation at Prairie View A&M University in Texas. Love earned her bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the school.

Career Beginnings

While attending Prairie View A&M University, Love became interested in stand-up comedy and began performing. She eventually moved to California after landing a job with Xerox, and continued doing stand-up. Soon enough, Love became a regular at the comedy club the Laugh Factory. After eight years working for Xerox, she left to pursue a full-time career in comedy.

Television Career

Love first appeared on television in 2003. In addition to contributing to VH1's "I Love the '70s" and "I Love the '80s Strikes Back," both part of the bigger "I Love the…" series, she competed on the newly rebooted version of "Star Search." Performing her stand-up on the talent competition show, Love reached the finals but narrowly lost to winner John Roy. After that, she was in demand for a number of different shows, going on to appear on the game show "Hollywood Squares"; the stand-up comedy show "Premium Blend"; and the Nickelodeon sitcom "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," in which she played Lunch Lady. Love also continued to appear in VH1's "I Love the…" series. In 2007, she was a recurring cast member in the fourth season of the MTV sketch comedy game show series "Wild 'n Out." Over the subsequent years, Love made appearances on "Comics Unleashed," "Chocolate News," "World's Dumbest…," and CNN's "D. L. Hughley Breaks the News," for which she covered the inauguration of US President Barak Obama. She also had her first one-hour special on Comedy Central, entitled "America's Sister."

From 2011 to 2013, Love appeared on Chelsea Handler's mockumentary show "After Lately." During the same period of time, she played the recurring role of Marge on the Disney XD series "Kickin' It." Meanwhile, she had brief roles on "Whitney" and "Mr. Young." Love landed her longest-running television gig in 2013 when she became a co-host on the syndicated daytime talk show "The Real." She joined Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon. Love remained on the show until its cancellation in 2022. She appeared on many other shows during the run of "The Real," including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Worst Cooks in America" (which she won), "Funny You Should Ask," and "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." Love also hosted the game show "Heads Up!" in 2016, and served as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2021 and 2022. Among her other notable credits, she co-hosted the E! daytime talk show "Daily Pop" in 2022, and the same year was a judge on the Netflix cooking competition show "Is it Cake?"

Film Career

Love had her first credited feature film role in the 2004 comedy "Soul Plane," playing Shaniece. She didn't appear in another film until a full decade later, when she played Carmen in the action film "Bad Asses," a sequel to "Bad Ass." Later that year, Love was in another action film, "Gutshot Straight." In 2015, she reprised her role as Carmen in "Bad Asses on the Bayou," and played Donna Ericone in the action comedy "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2." Love's other film credits have included the ensemble romantic dramedy "Mother's Day" (2016) and the drama "Adopt a Highway" (2019).

Other Media

In addition to film and television, Love has been active in book writing and podcasting. She released her first book of comedy advice, "Love Him or Leave Him, But Don't Get Stuck with the Tab," in 2013. Later, in 2022, Love began co-hosting "Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast" with fellow actor and comedian Alec Mapa.

Personal Life

In 2018, Love began dating James Welsh, whom she reportedly met through a dating site. She has reportedly been married before, but details are largely unknown to the public.