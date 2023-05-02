Larry Miller net worth

What is Larry Miller's Net Worth?

Larry Miller is an American comedian, actor, columnist, and podcaster who has a net worth of $2 million. Larry Miller has more than 130 acting credits to his name. He is probably best known for appearing in films and TV shows like "Mad About You," "Dilbert," "Pretty Woman," and "10 Things I Hate About You," among many others.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Oct 15, 1953 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Valley Stream Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Comedian, Voice Actor, Journalist, Podcaster Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Larry Miller's Net Worth

Early Life

Miller was born on October 15, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in a Jewish family with grandparents from Latvia and Austria. He was raised in Valley Stream, New York on Long Island. After finishing high school, he studied music at Amherst College.

Career

Miller began his onscreen career in 1982 when he was cast in an episode of "Fame" as The Emcee. He had already been working as a stand-up comedian prior to auditioning for television and film roles. In 1984, he appeared on "Gimme a Break!" " Late Night with David Letterman," and "The Bob Monkhouse Show." In 1986, he did a comedy spot on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." He returned to the show as a comedian in 1988 and 1989 as his fame grew.

Miller was also cast in his first film role in 1989 when he landed the role of a police officer in "Three Fugitives." The same year, he also appeared in "Out Cold." The following year, in 1990, he was cast as Mr. Hollister in the popular film starring Julia Roberts, "Pretty Woman." Additionally, he had a role in "Almost an Angel" and was cast in the television series "Dream On" as Sgt. McDougal. He would appear in nine episodes of the show until 1996.

In 1991, he appeared in the films "L.A. Story," "Suburban Commando," "Necessary Roughness," and "Frankenstein: The College Years." The following year, in 1992, he landed roles in "Carry On Columbus" and "Frozen Assets." In 1993, he appeared as Halsey in "Undercover Blues" and as Norman in "Dream Lover." He also was cast in "Mad About You" as character Lou Bonaparte. He would appear as the character in five episodes of the show between 1993 and 1998.

Miller appeared in three films in 1994 – "The Favor," " Corrina, Corrina," and "Radioland Murders." In 1995, he was cast as Dean Al Valentine in the television movie "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes." He also appeared in several television shows like "Seinfeld," "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," "The Single Guy," and "The Pursuit of Happiness." He appeared in seven total episodes of the latter show.

In 1996, Miller appeared in an episode of "Boston Common." He also had roles in three films – "The Nutty Professor," "Waiting for Guffman," and "Dear God." Additionally, he was cast as character Jermone Nash in the series "Life's Work," appearing in 18 total episodes until 1997. In 1997, he had roles in "George & Leo" and "Just Shoot Me!" He also was cast in the films "For Richer or Poorer" and "Bayou Ghost" that year. In. 1998, Miller appeared in "Chairman of the Board" and "Carnival of Souls," as well as the shows "The Larry Sanders Show," "Michael Hayes," and "3rd Rock from the Sun," Additionally, he landed a voice role in the animated series "Hercules."

In 1999, he landed the voice role of the Pointy-haired Boss in the cartoon "Dilbert." He voiced the character in 30 episodes between 1999 and 2000. The year was also a successful year for Miller's film career, as he was cast in five different films including "10 Things I Hate About You," "The Big Tease," "Runaway Bride," and "Pros & Cons." In 2000, he appeared as Dean Richmond in the film "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps." He was also cast in the mockumentary "Best in Show," which has since become a cult classic.

In 2001, he appeared in the films "What's the Worst That Could Happen," "The Princess Diaries," and "Max Keeble's Big Move." He also had television roles in "TV Funhouse," "The Weakest Link," and "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command." Throughout the 2000s, he remained busy in television, landing prominent roles in "8 Simple Rules," "Boston Legal," and "10 Things I Hate About You." In terms of film, he appeared in "Raising Helen," "Life of the Party," "Keeping Up with the Steins," "For Your Consideration," "Bee Movie," and "The Six Wives of Henry Lefay," among many others.

Miller continued working steadily in the 2010s. He appeared in shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Penguins of Madagascar," "Devious Maids," "Hot in Cleveland," "Clipped," and "NCIS." He also appeared in the films "New Year's Eve," "Foodfight!" "General Education," "Road Hard," "Pearly Gates," " Mother's Day," "Rock Steady Row," "Second Act," and "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot."

Outside of his acting career, Miller has also had success as a columnist. He wrote a column for the magazine "The Weekly Standard" from 2002 to 2004. He has also contributed to the "Washington Examiner." He also hosted his own podcast, "This Week with Larry Miller," for a number of years until it was renamed "The Larry Miller Show." It ended in December of 2020 due to Covid-19 related reasons.

Personal Life

In 1993, Miller married television writer Eileen Conn. The couple has two children together.