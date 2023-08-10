Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Mar 2, 1952 (71 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Writer, Editor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Laraine Newman's Net Worth

What is Laraine Newman's net worth?

Laraine Newman is an American comedian, actress, voice actor, and writer who has a net worth of $3 million. Laraine Newman is probably best-known for being one of the original cast members of "Saturday Night Live." Laraine took her first improv classes at 15 and then went to study mime in Paris with Marcel Marceau. She was a founding member of The Groundlings and starred on Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1980.

Newman has over 160 acting credits to her name. She starred as Carla in the TV series "Jungle Junction" from 2009 to 2013. Newman also starred in the movies "American Hot Wax," "Perfect," "Invaders from Mars," "Problem Child 2," and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs." She voiced roles in the movies "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "Shrek 2," "Horton Hears a Who!," "WALL-E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "The Lorax," "Wreck-It Ralph," and "Despicable Me 2." Newman was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1979 for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program for "Saturday Night Live." She is a contributing editor for the online magazine "One For The Table" and contributes to the "Huffington Post."

Laraine's daughter Hannah Einbinder is an actress and comedian who stars in the HBO series "Hacks" alongside Jean Smart.

Early Life

Laraine Newman was born on March 2, 1952, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of a musician and a homemaker. Newman began her acting career in the early 1970s, appearing in several off-Broadway productions. In 1975, she was cast in the original cast of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live

Newman was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1980. She was one of the original cast members of the show, and she was known for her versatile comedic skills. Newman was able to play a wide range of characters on SNL, including eccentric housewives, ditzy blondes, and foul-mouthed teenagers. She was also a member of the show's improv troupe, and she was known for her quick wit and her ability to improvise.

Some of Newman's most memorable characters from SNL include:

Emily Litella, a ditzy old woman who always ended her sentences with "nevermind."

Connie Conehead, a member of an alien family from outer space.

Judy Miller, a foul-mouthed teenager who was always getting into trouble.

Landlady, a woman who always rented her apartment to strange and unusual characters.

Newman left SNL in 1980 to pursue a career in film and television. She has since appeared in films such as "This Is Spinal Tap" and "The Big Lebowski." She has also had a recurring role on the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Career After SNL

After leaving SNL, Newman had a successful career in film and television. She appeared in films such as "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), "The Big Lebowski" (1998), and "The Cable Guy" (1996). She also had a recurring role on the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-2009).

Newman has also had a successful career as a voice actress. She has voiced characters in animated films such as "Shrek" (2001), "Monsters, Inc." (2001), and "Toy Story 3" (2010). She has also voiced characters in animated television series such as "The Simpsons" and "Ren & Stimpy."

Personal Life

Laraine was married to Chad Einbinder from 1991 to 2015. They had two children together, Spike and Hanna Einbinder.

Real Estate

In 1979, Laraine paid $279,000 for a home in LA's Westwood neighborhood. In the wake of her divorce from Chad Einbinder, she listed the home for sale in June 2015 for $2.5 million. She ultimately accepted $2.35 million in March 2016.