Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Sep 4, 1984 (38 years old) Place of Birth: San Diego Gender: Male Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America

Kyle Mooney is an American actor, comedian, and writer who has a net worth of $3 million. Kyle Mooney is best known for being a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." He joined the cast in 2013 and left in 2022.

Kyle Mooney was born in San Diego, California in September 1984. In middle school he was voted most likely to become a TV star and in high school he was named class clown and won best Actor in Shakespeare's The Tempest. He studied film at the University of Southern California and performed with the group Commedus Interruptus. In 2011 he appeared on "Sports Show" with Norm Macdonald and from 2010 to 2011 on the TV series "Pretend Time." In 2013 Mooney starred as Rory in the TV series "Hello Ladies." He debuted as a featured player on Saturday Night Live in 2013 and remained through 2022. Mooney has also starred in many web series and shorts. He wrote for the TV series documentary "Nathan for You" in 2013. He appeared in "Zoolander 2" in 2016 and in 2017 appeared in the movie "Brigsby Bear," which he also co-wrote.

There are 21 episodes in a season. First-year cast members make $7,000 per episode, or $147,000 per season. Second-year cast members make $8,000 per episode, or $168,000 per season. If a cast member makes it to their fifth season, they make $15,000 per episode, or $315,000 per season. The highest salary that can be reached at SNL is for people who've been there the longest or are the most important to the show. They make $25,000 per episode, or $525,000 per year. By the end of his time on the show, Kyle Mooney's salary was on the middle to high end of that spectrum.

Early Life

Kyle Mooney was born on September 4, 1984 in San Diego, California to parents Linda and Brian Mooney. He grew up with his two older brothers. His mother worked as a reporter for "The San Diego Union-Tribune" while his father worked as an environmental consultant and planner. Mooney was interested in entertainment from a young age. His middle school class chose him as the most likely to become a television star. He attended Scripps Ranch High School, graduating in 2003. While there, he was considered the class clown and also participated in dramatic arts. He then enrolled at the University of Southern California where he studied film. While there, he performed improv and sketch comedy with the collegiate group Commedus Interruptus. He graduated from USC in 2007.

Career

Mooney had already been uploading his own videos to YouTube on a personal channel since 2005. In 2007, Mooney and some of his college friends formed the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor. They uploaded clips to YouTube and Mooney developed a number of recognizable characters while in this group. In 2012, Mooney auditioned to join the cast of SNL. However, he was rejected. He auditioned the following season and was accepted. On September 28, 2013, Mooney made his debut on "Saturday Night Live" as a featured player. At the start of the forty-first season, he was upgraded to repertory status.

While on "SNL," Mooney brought some characters he had developed while in Good Neighbor to the show. These included the 4/20 Weed-Smoking Guy, Chris Fitzpatrick, Todd from Inside SoCal, and Bruce Chandling. While on 'SNL,' Mooney impersonated various figures such as Woody Allen, Criss Angel, Fred Astaire, Jim Acosta, Johnny Depp, Michael Jackson, Joey Lawrence, Neil Cavuto, Bruce Jessen, Steve Jobs, John Kennedy, Howie Mandel, Chuck Norris, Rand Paul, Pope Francis, Axl Rose, Skrillex, and Steven Tyler, among others. Mooney departed "SNL" after season 47 of the show, ending his nine-season run.

Mooney starred in and co-wrote the film "Brigsby Bear." It premiered in 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival. He co-wrote the film with Kevin Costello over a two to three year period and drew inspiration for the film from his own life, including his interest in 1980s children's television shows and cartoons, as well as his experience making short films while in middle school. His friend, Dave McCary, directed the film.

In 2017, Mooney voiced various characters in "Star vs. the Forces of Evil." The following year, he was cast as character Murphy Brown Fünke in "Arrested Development." He appeared in 13 episodes total.

In December of 2021, his adult cartoon comedy series, "Saturday Morning All Star Hits!," was released on Netflix. Mooney co-created, co-wrote, and executive produced the show. The eight-episode series was directed by McCary and animated by Ben Jones. Mooney and Jones had created the show together based on a mutual love of Saturday-morning cartoon blocks from their childhoods in the 1980s and 1990s.

In March of 2023, it was announced that Mooney would direct the disaster comedy "Y2K." He also appeared in the film "No Hard Feelings" the same year.

Personal Life

In 2021, Mooney married actress Kate Lyn Sheil. The ceremony took place at the Herrick Interfaith Center. In general, Mooney is private about his personal life and does not share many details about his relationship or home life with the public or on social media platrforms.