What Is Kyle Dunnigan's Net Worth?

Kyle Dunnigan is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Kyle Dunnigan is a popular social media celebrity on YouTube with more than 396,000 subscribers. As an actor, he was a series regular on the Fox sketch comedy series "Cedric the Entertainer Presents" in 2003, and in 2009, he starred on the NBC prank show "Howie Do It." Dunnigan played Craig Pullin on Comedy Central's "Reno 911!" from 2003 to 2009, and he appeared on, wrote for, and produced another Comedy Central series, "Inside Amy Schumer," which aired from 2013 to 2016 and earned him a Primetime Emmy in 2015. Kyle has appeared in the movies "Spanish Fly" (2002), "Reno 911!: Miami" (2007), "Trainwreck" (2015), "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" (2018), and "Unfrosted" (2024). As a comic, he has appeared on episodes of the TV series "The Jim Breuer Show," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Comedy Central Presents," and "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Dunnigan has released the albums "Wait, There's More…" (2009) and "Craig's All Star, Rockin' Christmas, You Guys!" (2013), and he launched the podcast "The Kyle Dunnigan Show" in 2021. He previously co-hosted the "Professor Blastoff" podcast with Tig Notaro and David Huntsberger.

Early Life

Kyle Dunnigan was born in Weston, Connecticut. He was raised in a Catholic household. Kyle attended the University of Connecticut, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater.

Career

Dunnigan joined the Groundlings Sunday Company in Los Angeles, and in the late '90s, he appeared on "The Jim Breuer Show" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." He made his film debut in 2002's "Spanish Fly," and that year he was also a cast member on Fox's "Cedric the Entertainer Presents." From 2004 to 2009, Kyle played serial killer/Trudy Weigel's boyfriend Craig Pullin on Comedy Central's "Reno 911!," and he reprised his role in an episode of the 2020 Quibi revival and played a different role in the 2007 film "Reno 911!: Miami." He also released the 2013 album "Craig's All Star, Rockin' Christmas, You Guys!," on which he performed as both Craig Pullin and his brother Kurt. Dunnigan was featured in the 2005 documentary "Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie," and in 2007, he starred in his own "Comedy Central Presents" special. In 2009, he was a cast member on the Howie Mandel practical joke series "Howie Do It," and he also released his debut comedy album, "Wait, There's More…" and appeared in an episode of "Comedy.TV." Kyle guest-starred on "Garfunkel and Oates" (2014), "One Mississippi" (2016), and "I Love You, America" (2017), and he was also a writer on "I Love You, America." From 2013 to 2016, Dunnigan was a performer and writer on Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer." He served as a producer on the show in 2016.

In 2015, Dunnigan appeared in Schumer's hit film "Trainwreck," which grossed $140.8 million at the box office. He then co-starred with Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black in the 2018 Gus Van Sant-directed film "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" and portrayed Johnny Carson and Walter Cronkite in the 2024 Netflix comedy "Unfrosted," which was Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut. "Unfrosted" received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. Kyle has also appeared on shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "@midnight," and he regularly does celebrity impersonations on "The Howard Stern Show" and "Adam Carolla Show Podcast." In 2024, he voiced Eddie Birchum in five episodes of the DailyWire+ adult animated series "Mr. Birchum," which was created by Carolla, Mike Lynch, and Nate Adams. Dunnigan has also lent his voice to the television shows "Madagascar: A Little Wild" (2020) and "Royal Crackers" (2024), and he has appeared on many podcasts, including "Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast," "The Jeff Richards Show," "WTF with Marc Maron," "The Joe Rogan Experience," "Kill Tony," "Life is Short with Justin Long," "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade," and "The Megyn Kelly Show." In 2021, he launched the podcast "The Kyle Dunnigan Show." Kyle is popular on YouTube, where he posts "face-swapping" videos of celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, Joe Biden, Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson, and Bill Maher.

Personal Life

Kyle has dated fellow comedians Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer. During a January 2020 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Dunnigan revealed that he was temporarily living with Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer. He said that he had been staying with the couple in their New York City apartment while he worked with Schumer on her show "Life & Beth" (he was a supervising producer on the series). Kyle joked, "All the food is really good and free. I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm gonna."

Awards and Nominations

Dunnigan received five Primetime Emmy nominations for "Inside Amy Schumer," winning for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Girl You Don't Need Make Up" in 2015. His other nominations were for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2014, 2015, and 2016) and Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (2016). The show also earned him an International Online Cinema Award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series (2015) and a Writers Guild of America Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series (2016). Kyle also received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for "I Love You, America" (2019).