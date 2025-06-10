What Is Kurt Metzger's Net Worth?

Kurt Metzger is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Kurt Metzger earned several Primetime Emmy nominations for his work as a writer on the Comedy Central series "Inside Amy Schumer" (2013–2016), and he appeared in seven episodes of the show. Metzger served as a producer on "Inside Amy Schumer" in 2016, and he executive-produced his 2014 stand-up comedy special "Kurt Metzger: White Precious."

Kurt has written for the 2007 Spike TV VGA Video Game Awards and 2015 MTV Movie Awards, and he was a consultant writer on the animated Comedy Central series "Ugly Americans." He also voiced Randall Skeffington on the series from 2010 to 2012. As an actor, Metzger has appeared in the films "Bridge and Tunnel" (2014) and "(Romance) in the Digital Age" (2017) and guest-starred on the TV shows "Important Things with Demetri Martin" (2009), "Z Rock" (2009), "Louie" (2010), "Benders" (2015), and "Normal World" (2023).

In 2016, he played Kurt on the web series "Horace and Pete," which was created by Louis C.K. From 2013 to 2018, Metzger co-hosted the podcast "Race Wars" with comedian Sherrod Small, and he began hosting the podcast "Can't Get Right with Kurt Metzger" in 2019.

Early Life

Kurt Metzger was born on August 15, 1977, in the United States. He grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, as a Jehovah's Witness, and though he became an ordained minister when he was 17 years old, he left the faith a few years later. In a 2011 interview with Laughspin, he said of his youth, "When I was young, when I started watching stand-up, when I was 11 or 12, there was 'Evening at the Improv' and 'Comic Strip Live…' on TV And my absolute favorite was Amazing Jonathan. I was so happy when Amazing Jonathan would come on. I still like Amazing Jonathan, it's just the same fucking act from when I was 12. That was the greatest. I loved Jeff Dunham when I was young, too."

Career

Kurt began his stand-up comedy career at the New Brunswick comedy club, The Stress Factory, then he started performing in Philadelphia and New York City. He performed on the Showtime series "White Boyz in the Hood" in 2006, followed by Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham" in 2007. In 2009, Metzger got his own "Comedy Central Presents" special and guest-starred on "Important Things with Demetri Martin" and "Z Rock." In 2011, he released the album "Kurt Metzger Talks to Young People About Sex" on Comedy Central Records, and in 2014, his hour-long special "White Precious" aired on Comedy Central. From 2013 to 2016, Kurt was a writer for the Comedy Central sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer." He was a producer on the show in 2016, and he appeared in several episodes. In 2015, he made it to the semi-finals on the NBC series "Last Comic Standing," and one of his bits was named "best joke" of the show. In 2016, he played Kurt on Louis C.K.'s web series "Horace and Pete," which won a Peabody Award and earned a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Series – Long Form and International Online Cinema Award nominations for Program of the Year and Best Limited Series or TV Movie. In 2021, Metzger joined "The Kyle Dunnigan Show" as a writer and performer, and in 2022, he began co-hosting "The Jimmy Dore Show."

Kurt has appeared on shows such as "Russell Simmons Presents: Stand-Up at the El Rey," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Comedy Underground with Dave Attell," "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," "Red Eye w/Tom Shillue," "@midnight," "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle," and "This Is Not Happening." In 2019, he launched the podcast "Can't Get Right with Kurt Metzger" on GaS Digital. According to the official website, "Every week, Kurt Metzger tries to find redemption in the awful things he's said the week before. Can Kurt ever get right? Chances are he won't, but you won't want to miss a single episode." Metzger wrote for Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show" in 2003, and he was a consultant writer and voice actor on the animated series "Ugly Americans," which aired on the network from 2010 to 2012.

Personal Life

In 2016, Kurt caused controversy when he wrote a series of Facebook posts mocking women who called out a comedian/alleged rapist who had reportedly been banned from Upright Citizens Brigade theaters. His comments led Amy Schumer to write on social media, "I am so saddened and disappointed in Kurt Metzger. He is my friend and a great writer and I couldn't be more against his recent actions." Kurt later denied being a "rape apologist" and wrote on Facebook, "It was never my intent to antagonize victims or their supporters … I stand by the points I made, but I sincerely apologize for using inflammatory language to make them." A few years earlier, Metzger feuded with writer Jude Doyle and writer/comedian Lindy West on social media after they criticized rape jokes.

Awards and Nominations

Metzger earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for "Inside Amy Schumer": three for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2014, 2015, and 2016) and one for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (2016). Kurt also received three Writers Guild of America Award nominations in the Comedy/Variety Sketch Series category for "Inside Amy Schumer," winning in 2016. In 2014, the show won a Peabody Award, and the following year, it earned Metzger an International Online Cinema Award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series.