What is Kountry Wayne's Net Worth?

Kountry Wayne is an American comedian, actor, and content creator who has a net worth of $5 million. Kountry Wayne is known for his original digital sketches that have featured other artists, actors, and athletes like Ludacris, Mike Epps, and Lamar Odom. He has also appeared in and produced the film "Strange Love" and has made appearances in other films and shows like "Praise This," "I Love Us," and "Wild 'N Out."

Early Life

Kountry Wayne was born on December 9, 1987 in Millen, Georgia and given the name Dewayne Colley. He grew up in Millen, a rural country town, in a family that did not have much money. At the age of 11, his mother died. By the time he graduated from high school, he was already a father. He was in need of money and got involved with the street culture in Millen, which entailed becoming a drug dealer. This led to frequent run-ins with the police and eventually being sent to jail for a number of years on a felony charge. Once he got out of jail, he became determined to make something of his life. Because he had a felony charge on his record, it was challenging for him to find legitimate, well-paid work. He decided he wanted to pursue a career in entertainment and took a trip to Atlanta to visit some comedy clubs and observe other comedians and entertainers. He also read a number of books to get ideas on how to become successful and was able to secure a bank loan from a sympathetic bank officer, despite having bad credit, to help launch his career. Wayne has cited comedians like Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor as his early comedy influences.

Career

In 2014, Wayne took note of the various comedians in Atlanta that were experiencing success by posting short videos on the now-defunct app, Vine. He got on the app in October 2014 and started posting his own skits. He was particularly inspired by comedians like DC Young Fly, Philip Hudson, King Bach, and Emmanuel Hudson. He specifically focused on the niche area of telling stories in his videos, as there were very few other comedians making content in this area.

From that point onward, Wayne began building a following of fans. He eventually became so popular that he started attracting the attention of more major stars, like Nick Cannon. Wayne made his television debut in September 2018 on MTV's battle rap improv television series "Wild 'N Out," a show created and hosted by Cannon. The same year, he released a comedy album called "Help Is On The Way," which featured primarily clean comedy. He toured with the material on the album in a national theater tour called "Help Is On The Way" produced by Live Nation.

He continued becoming more and more popular and by 2021, he was included on the list of 10 Comics to Watch published by "Variety" magazine. In 2022, he performed at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the Netflix Joke Festival.

In June 2022, Wayne began co-hosting the reality series "I Love Us" with Kym Whitley on BET+. In May 2023, he taped his first one-hour comedy special, "A Woman's Prayer," in Washington, D.C. which premiered on Netflix later that year. In the special, he reflects on topics like gender dynamics, religion, and fatherhood. The same year, Wayne also published his first book, "Help is On the Way." The book tells the story of Wayne's life, the various challenges he faced and overcame on his path to success, and advice for readers on taking a leap of faith, trusting in God, and finding financial success.

Personal Life

Wayne has three sons and seven daughters with five different women. Their names are Temar, Melissa, Honest, Christiana, Taylor, Aliyah, Keyomi, Zaria, Malia, and Tony. He had his first child at the age of 17 with his high school sweetheart, another at age 18, and a third at age 19.

From 2017 to 2019, Wayne was married to a woman named Gena. They separated and later divorced after she discovered Wayne was cheating on her. He has also been romantically linked to Jess Hilarious, another comedian.

Wayne is sober, doesn't drink alcohol, and doesn't smoke. He also follows a vegan lifestyle. He enjoys collecting cars and owns a fuchsia Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan. He is a fan of professional sports and particularly the Dallas Cowboys.

Monthly Child Support

In a January 2024 interview Kountry Wayne claimed that he spends $200,000 per month supporting his 10 children.