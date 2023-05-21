Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: May 25, 1968 (54 years old) Place of Birth: West Haven Gender: Male Profession: Comedian, Film director, Actor, Film Editor, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Lawyer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kevin Heffernan's Net Worth

What Is Kevin Heffernan's Net Worth?

Kevin Heffernan is an American actor, writer, producer and director who has a net worth of $3 million. Kevin Heffernan is a member of the Broken Lizard comedy group alongside Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, and Erik Stolhanske. Broken Lizard has made several films, including "Super Troopers" (2001), "Club Dread" (2004), "Beerfest" (2006), "The Slammin' Salmon" (2009), "Super Troopers 2" (2018), and "Quasi" (2023).

Kevin is credited as a writer on those films, and he directed "The Slammin' Salmon" and "Quasi" and executive produced "Quasi." In 2019, Heffernan began starring as Chief Terry McConky on the truTV series "Tacoma FD," which he co-created. He also executive produces the series and has directed numerous episodes. Kevin has appeared in every Broken Lizard movie, and he has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005), "Sky High" (2005), and "Strange Wilderness" (2008) and the television series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2007), "How I Met Your Mother" (2007), "Workaholics" (2014), and "The Goldbergs" (2017). Heffernan and his fellow Broken Lizard member Steve Lemme released the comedy special "The Potential Farewell Tour" in 2018, and they hosted the podcast "Chewin' It with Kevin and Steve" together.

Early Life

Kevin Heffernan was born on May 25, 1968, in West Haven, Connecticut. Kevin is the son of Catheryn Jane Eiby and Eugene Michael Heffernan. His mother worked as the West Haven treasurer, and his father was a probate judge. His paternal grandfather was William J. Heffernan, who was West Haven's mayor. Heffernan's brother, Patrick, was an associate producer on "Quasi," and he has worked as a key grip on numerous projects, such as "Workaholics" and "You." After graduating from Fairfield College Preparatory School, Kevin attended Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, where he joined the Charred Goosebeak comedy group with fellow Beta Theta Pi members. Charred Goosebeak eventually became Broken Lizard. Heffernan earned a degree from Brooklyn Law School, and he passed the Connecticut bar exam.

Career

The members of Broken Lizard performed at various comedy clubs and improv theaters while writing in their free time. In 1996, they made the self-funded film "Puddle Cruiser," which was accepted into the Sundance Film Festival the following year. In 2001, they self-funded the movie "Super Troopers," which went on to earn $23.5 million on an original budget of $1.5 million and won the South by Southwest film festival's Audience Award. Kevin played Vermont State Trooper Rod Farva in the film, and he reprised the role in 2018's "Super Troopers 2." Broken Lizard released the comedy slasher "Club Dread" in 2004, and Heffernan played Lars Bronkhorst in the film. They followed "Club Dread" with 2006's "Beerfest," and Kevin played Phil "Landfill" Krundle , Gil "Landfill" Krundle, and Random Sausage Lady. Next, they released 2009's "The Slammin' Salmon," and Heffernan directed the film and played Richardo "Rich" Perente." In 2012, Broken Lizard produced the film "Freeloaders" and the members had cameos in the movie, and Kevin executive produced and appeared in "Babymakers," which was directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. In 2013, the group released the Hulu film "Quasi," which Heffernan directed. He played Duchamp Rousseau and Henri-Francoise in the film, which is a satirical adaptation of Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame."

Kevin has also appeared in the films "No Looking Back" (1998), "Big Helium Dog" (1999), "Sky High" (2005), "The Dukes of Hazzard" (2005), "Preaching to the Choir" (2005), "The Lather Effect" (2006), "Strange Wilderness" (2008), "Management" (2008), "Freeloaders" (2012), "Miss Arizona" (2018), and "Airplane Mode" (2019), and he has guest-starred on "Arrested Development" (2005), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2007), "How I Met Your Mother" (2007), "Veep" (2012), "Animal Practice" (2012), "Workaholics" (2014), "Agent Carter" (2015), "The Goldbergs" (2017), and "Hell Den" (2020). He voiced Bike Cop Gary in the 2020 Scooby-Doo film "Scoob!," and he lent his voice to a 2022 episode of "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder." Heffernan and Steve Lemme created the TruTV series "Tacoma FD," which began airing in 2019. The show is inspired by the stories of Kevin's cousin William "Bill" Heffernan, who works as a Lieutenant and historian for the West Haven Fire Department's and serves as a consultant on "Tacoma FD." The show was renewed for a fourth season in November 2021.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Kevin's wife, Christina, is a gynecologist. They have three children. In November 2013 they paid $1.250 million for a home in Agoura Hills, California. Today this home is worth around $2 million.