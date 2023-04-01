Keith Allen Net Worth

What is Keith Allen's Net Worth?

Keith Allen is a Welsh actor, comedian, artist, musician, singer-songwriter, author, and television personality who has a net worth of $600 thousand. Keith Allen was born in Llanelli, Wales in September 1953. He is the father of singer Lily Allen as well as actor Alfie Allen and his brother is actor/director Kevin Allen. Keith Allen has more than 100 acting credits to his name. He starred as Rex in the television series "Making Out" from 1989 to 1990. From 2004 to 2006 he starred as Mr. Tony Whitman in the TV series "Bodies." Allen starred as Sheriff of Nottingham in the series "Robin Hood" from 2006 to 2009. He has had recurring roles in the TV series "A Very British Coup", "Faith," "Martin Chuzzlewit," "Roger Roger," "Mobile," "The Runaway," and "The Body Farm." Allen has starred in several films including "Loch Ness", "Trainspotting", "The Others", and "Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London". He authored the book "Grow Up" in 2007.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $600 Thousand Date of Birth: Jun 2, 1953 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Gorseinon Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.67 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Author, Artist, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Writer, Screenwriter, Television Director, Presenter Nationality: Wales 💰 Compare Keith Allen's Net Worth

Finances

In a June 2019 Twitter rant, Lily claimed that neither her, nor father were technically millionaires anymore. For her part, Lily blamed the financial issues on a lawsuit with a former manager and some tax issues that caused her to go deep into debt. She did not elaborate on her father's finances. She actually claimed that Alfie was the only actual millionaire of the three at that time.

Early Life

Keith Allen was born on September 2, 1953 in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, Wales. He is the second of three children born to Edward Charles Owen, a Royal Navy officer submariner, and his mother. He spent his early years near Swansea and also in Malta and most of his childhood in Gosport, Hampshire while his father was serving in Portsmouth. When he was 11, his father was posted to Singapore and he was sent to board at Brentwood School, a public school in Essex. However, he was expelled from the school at the age of 13. Then, at the age of 15, he was sent to a youth detention center after repeatedly being caught stealing.

Career

Throughout the 1970s, Allen worked several jobs. He worked as a stagehand for a time before being fired for joining the chorus line of a production on stage naked. He then worked as a stand-up comedian and vocalist, opening for rock bands like The Clash. He became a breakthrough act at the Comedy Store by 1979.

Allen began appearing in films and episodes of television series in the 1980s. He appeared in "The Bullshitters," "The Yob," and "The Young Ones" which were all films in the series "The Comic Strip Presents…" In 1985, he appeared in "The Supergrass" alongside Adrian Admondson, Peter Richardson, Jennifer Saunders, Robbie Coltrane, and Peter Richardson.

In 1986, Allen appeared in "Comrades," a film about Tolpuddle Martyrs. He also had a regular comedy show of his own called "I Love Keith Allen" on the Galaxy channel. It was made up of a mix of stand-up and sketches. In 1992, he appeared in the film "Carry On Columbus" playing the character of Pepi The Poisoner. The film was directed by Gerald Thomas and produced by Peter Rogers. He then made a cameo appearance in the black comedy, "Twin Town," which was directed by his brother Kevin. In 1994, he appeared in the thriller film "Shallow Grave." The same year, he also appeared in a BBC adaptation of "Martin Chuzzlewit." In 1996, he played a drug dealer in "Trainspotting." The same year, he also appeared disguised as a fictional hip-hop star to present "Top of the Pops."

In 2000, Allen appeared in two Harold Pinter plays at the Almeida Theatre – "Celebration" and "The Room." In 2001, he played the character of Jim Napeworth in an episode of "Murder in Mind." The following year, he played London Records executive Roger Ames in "24 Hour Party People." In 2004, he had a cameo in "Black Boots." He also appeared as the villain in the film "Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London" opposite Frankie Muniz. He also appeared in the hospital drama, "Bodies," as the character Tony Whitman. In 2005, he appeared in the television program "Art School" along with Ulrika Jonsson, John Humphrys, and Clarissa Dickson Wright.

From 2006 to 2009, Allen appeared in the BBC's "Robin Hood" drama series playing the character of the Sheriff of Nottingham. In 2008, he starred in the pantomime "Treasure Island," an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's book. The adaptation was written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Sean Holmes and Allen took the role of Long John Silver in the production that played at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

In September of 2011, he appeared in the six-part BBC drama series "The Body Farm." In 2012, he appeared in the comedy film "Vinyl" in which he played an aging rock star who finds himself back in the public eye after his band fools the music industry into giving them a record deal. The following year, he appeared in the comedy drama series "Great Night Out." In 2013, he also appeared in "Smack Family Robinson" at The Rose Theatre and also in the three-part drama, "The Pembrokeshire Murders."

Additionally, Allen has worked as a television presenter throughout the course of his career. He presented the show "Whatever You Want" beginning in 1982. He also has presented a number of television documentaries like "Little Lady Fauntleroy," "You're Fayed," and "Michael Carroll – King of Chavs."

Allen has also been involved in music throughout his career. He was a member of the London punk band, the Atoms, in the 1970s. He was also closely associated with the band New Order, directing the video for their 1993 song "Ruined in a Day." He also co-wrote the song "World in Motion" and occasionally performed with them live.

Personal Life

Allen has had six children with four women throughout his life. With his first wife, Alison Owen, he had a daughter, Lily Allen, and a son, Alfie Allen. Lily went on to become a pop singer while Alife has become an actor. He later married his second wife, Nira Park, in 1997. They later divorced and he began a relationship with actress Tamzin Malleson. The couple had a daughter together, Teddie, in 2006. Allen additionally has three other children but they are not in the public eye. Allen opened a diner with Malleson in Stroud that was built with the diner set of the film "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

Allen has been a staunch socialist whose political philosophy has been influenced by the Workers' Revolutionary Party. He has also expressed admiration for some politicians of the Conservative Party like David Cameron and William Hague. He also is a supporter of Fulham Football Club.