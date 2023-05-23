Kat Timpf Net Worth

What is Kat Timpf's Net Worth?

Kat Timpf is a conservative television and radio personality, columnist, and stand-up comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Kat Timpf contributes to various shows on the Fox News Channel. In 2015, she became a regular panelist and co-host on the late-night comedy news show "Gutfeld!," and in 2017 co-hosted the short-lived afternoon program "Fox News Specialists" with Eric Bolling and Eboni K. Williams. Timpf also hosts the Fox Nation show "Sincerely, Kat," which debuted in 2019.

Early Life and Education

Kat Timpf was born on October 29, 1988 in Detroit, Michigan. From an early age, she showed a passion for reading and writing, which eventually led her to pursue a career in journalism and media. For her higher education, she went to Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian school. There, Timpf wrote for the school newspaper and worked as a reporter for some local news outlets. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from Hillsdale College, Timpf moved to Washington, DC to pursue her career in media. She got her big break when she was hired as a digital editor for the conservative newspaper the Washington Times. There, she covered a wide array of topics, including politics, policy, and culture.

Fox Broadcasting

Timpf became widely known to conservative audiences when she joined the Fox News Channel in 2015. There, she became a regular guest host on the late-night talk show "Red Eye w/ Tom Shilliue." Timpf appeared on numerous other Fox News shows over the years, including "America Live with Megyn Kelly," "Your World with Neil Cavuto," "Fox & Friends," "The Five," and "Outnumbered." In 2015, she began serving as a regular panelist alongside Joanne Nosuchinsky on the late-night comedy news show "Gutfeld!," hosted by Greg Gutfeld. Following Nosuchinsky's departure in 2016, professional wrestler Tyrus joined as the other regular panelist. In 2017, Timpf began co-hosting the afternoon news and talk show "Fox News Specialists" with Eric Bolling and Eboni K. Williams. However, after four months of being on the air, the show was canceled after Eric Bolling was fired by Fox for alleged sexual misconduct.

In mid-2019, Timpf began hosting her own show on Fox Nation, called "Sincerely, Kat." On the program, she covers a wide range of topics, including politics, culture, technology, and social media, as well as personal stories from her own life. Among her other contributions to Fox, Timpf co-hosts the weekly Fox News Radio podcast "Tyrus and Timpf" with Tyrus, her fellow panelist on the Fox News Channel show "Gutfeld!"

Writing

Timpf has contributed writing to various publications over the years as a columnist. She has been a contributor to the Orange County Register, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Investor's Business Daily, and International Business Times, among other papers. Timpf has also written for the National Review. In late 2018, one of her columns for the paper was publicly retracted for misrepresenting a sexual harassment case involving University of Missouri students. Timpf later penned a book entitled "You Can't Joke About That," which was published in 2023.

Other Media Appearances

Among her other media appearances, Timpf served as the news anchor for NASA's Third Rock Radio and was a reporter for Total Traffic Network in Santa Ana, California. From 2016 to 2017, she contributed to the blog website Barstool Sports, hosting a weekly podcast entitled "The Kat Timpf Show."

Timpf is also a stand-up comedian, and appeared on the Comedy Central late-night panel talk show "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" in 2015. Additionally, she has contributed her comedy to the morning drive radio show on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2020, Timpf got engaged to Cameron Friscia. The couple married in the spring of the following year.