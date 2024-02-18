Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Nov 15, 1962 (61 years old) Birthplace: Newark Gender: Female Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.905 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Judy Gold's Net Worth

Judy Gold is an American stand-up comic, actress, writer, producer, and podcaster who has a net worth of $3 million. Judy Gold began performing stand-up while in college. Her friends dared her to get up on stage, and a new career path was born. She went on to perform stand-up all over the world and is most widely recognized for her writing work and her theater projects. Judy won two Daytime Emmy Awards for "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," which aired from 1996 to 2002. She worked on the show as a writer and producer. Judy co-wrote and starred in the one-woman shows "25 Questions for a Jewish Mother" and "The Judy Gold Show: My Life as a Sitcom," and she has released the comedy albums "Judith's Roommate Had a Baby," "Conduct Unbecoming," and "Kill Me Now." She has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Curse of the Jade Scorpion" (2001), "Our Italian Husband" (2004), "The Truth About Santa Claus" (2020), "She Came to Me" (2023), and "Tripped Up" (2023) and the television series "All American Girl" (1994–1995), "The City" (1995–1996), "Nightcap" (2017), "The Other F Word" (2017), "Better Things" (2020–2022), "The First Lady" (2022), and "City on a Hill" (2022).

Gold was an executive producer on "The Other F Word," and she was a writer and story editor on "Better Things." She was featured in 2007's "Making Trouble," a documentary about female Jewish comedians that was produced by the Jewish Women's Archive, and in 2011, she was named a Givenik Ambassador. In 2014, Judy appeared on the reality series "Celebrity Wife Swap," trading lives with Penn Jillette, the infamous illusionist, comedian, and actor who is best known for his work in the team Penn & Teller. She began hosting the podcast "Kill Me Now with Judy Gold" in 2015, and she published the book "Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians We Are All in Trouble" in 2020.

Early Life

Judy Gold was born Judith H. Gold on November 15, 1962, in Newark, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Ruth and Harold Gold, and she grew up in Clark, New Jersey, with sister Jane and brother Alan. Judy studied music at Rutgers University, graduating in 1984. During her time at Rutgers, she tried stand-up comedy on a dare.

Career

Gold co-wrote the one-woman show "25 Questions for a Jewish Mother" with Kate Moira Ryan. The show "seamlessly weav[es] actual interviews with Jewish mothers across the United States together with memories from her childhood and own experiences as a Jewish mother," and it was performed at the Ars Nova Theater and St. Luke's Theatre in New York in 2006. In 2011, Judy's one-woman show, "The Judy Gold Show: My Life as a Sitcom" (which was also co-written with Ryan), premiered at the DR2 Theatre in New York. In 2015, Judy portrayed Eleanor Roosevelt in the off-Broadway production "Clinton: The Musical." Gold made her TV debut in a 1991 episode of "Roseanne," then she performed stand-up comedy on "An Evening at the Improv," "Just for Laughs," and "HBO Comedy Half-Hour" and got her own "Comedy Central Presents" special in 2000. From 1994 to 1995, she played Gloria Schechter on the ABC sitcom "All-American Girl" alongside Margaret Cho. Judy appeared in the 1995 TV movie "Here Come the Munsters" and guest-starred on "The City" (1995), "Wings" (1996), and "Arli$$" (1998), and her first feature film was the 2001 Woody Allen-directed comedy "The Curse of the Jade Scorpion." Gold guest-starred on "The Drew Carey Show" (2000), "Law & Order" (2000), "Sex and the City" (2001), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2002), "Ed" (2004), and "Ugly Betty" (2009), and from 2007 to 2008, she voiced The Roving Eye, Madam Midterm, and Granny on the animated series "Super Normal." From 2008 to 2013, she was a commentator on "TruTV Presents: World's Dumbest."

Judy played herself in a 2012 episode of "30 Rock," a 2015 episode of "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and a 2016 episode of "Difficult People," and she guest-starred on "The Big C" (2013), "2 Broke Girls" (2013), "Melissa and Joey" (2014), "Louie" (2015), "Broad City" (2016), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2016), "Search Party" (2016), "Murphy Brown" (2018), "Madam Secretary" (2019), "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" (2021; 2023), "Life & Beth" (2022), and "Girls5eva" (2022). She appeared in the films "The Truth About Santa Claus" (2020), "She Came to Me" (2023), "Tripped Up" (2023), and "Love… Reconsidered" (2024), and in 2017, she played Deb Hafner on the Pop sitcom "Nightcap." In 2022, Gold had recurring roles as Elizabeth Read on "The First Lady" and Cassandra Kassell on "City on a Hill," which both aired on Showtime. She played Chava in five episodes of the FX series "Better Things" from 2020 to 2022, and she was a story editor on the show during season five. Judy was also credited as a writer on the 2022 episodes "Oh, I'm Not Gonna Tell Her" and "Family Meeting."

Personal Life

Judy was in a relationship with Sharon Callahan for nearly 20 years, and the two welcomed sons Henry (born 1996) and Ben (born 2001) together. According to a 2003 "San Francisco Chronicle" article, "Sharon had Henry, and then Judy had Ben, and they adopted each other's children." Gold later began a relationship with Elysa Halpern, and in a 2016 interview with "Out" magazine, she said that she and Elysa had been together for nine years at that point. Judy's official website states that she "uses her comedy to give back to her community." She has worked with GLAAD and the Ali Forney Center to advocate and raise funds for LGBTQ+ rights, and she has taken part in fundraisers for Project ALS and various Jewish organizations.

Awards and Nominations

Gold earned five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," winning for Outstanding Talk Show in 1998 and 1999. Two of her nominations were for Outstanding Writing – Special Class. In 2001, she received an American Comedy Award nomination for Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic, and in 2002, she earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Comedian. For her stage work, Judy has received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New York Theater: Broadway and Off-Broadway and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for "25 Questions for a Jewish Mother" as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for "The Judy Gold Show: My Life as a Sitcom."