What Is Jon Lajoie's Net Worth?

Jon Lajoie is a Canadian actor, comedian, and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Jon Lajoie is probably best known for starring as Taco MacArthur on the FX/FXX series "The League" (2009–2015). He also played a musician named Thomas Edison on the Canadian series "L'Auberge du chien noir" (2003–2019) and appeared in the films "Wrong Cops" (2013), "Let's Be Cops" (2014), and "Moments of Clarity" (2016). Lajoie started his career as a comedy musician in 2006, and his performances include music and skits as well as some stand-up comedy. He has released the comedy albums "You Want Some of This?" (2009) and "I Kill People" (2010), and he followed them with the folk albums "I Remembered, But Then I Forgot" (2016) and "Everyone Is Dead Except Us" (2023) under the name Wolfie's Just Fine.

Jon has an enormously popular YouTube channel, which he has been posting videos to since 2007 and which allowed him to achieve Internet fame in 2008 after he began posting music videos for his original songs, such as "Everyday Normal Guy" and "High as Fuck." He is also well-known for 2008's "Show Me Your Genitals" and 2009's "WTF Collective," and he has directed and produced several of his music videos. Lajoie starred in his own episode of "Comedy Central Presents" in 2010, and he has written music for film and television projects such as "The League, "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," and "The Afterparty."

Early Life

Jon Lajoie was born Jonathan Lajoie on August 21, 1980, in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada. He grew up with an English-Canadian mother, Québécois father, and eight siblings on Montreal's South Shore. Jon took music lessons at a Pentecostal church during his youth. After graduating from Dawson College, he enrolled in a professional theatre program, which he completed in 2002. Lajoie then spent three years playing in a local band.

Career

From 2003 to 2019, Jon played a musician named Thomas Edison on the Canadian French-language series "L'Auberge du chien noir." In 2006, he began performing as a comedy musician, and he released his first comedy album, "You Want Some of This?," in 2009. The album reached #11 on the "Billboard" Top Comedy Albums chart, and he followed it with 2010's "I Kill People," which peaked at #3 on that chart. From 2009 to 2015, Lajoie starred as Taco MacArthur on the FX/FXX series "The League," which aired 84 episodes over seven seasons. He also wrote and performed more than a dozen songs on the show. In 2013, Jon appeared in the film "Wrong Cops" and had a guest role on Adult Swim's "NTSF:SD:SUV::," which starred Paul Scheer, one of his castmates from "The League." In 2014, he co-starred with Damon Wayans Jr. and Jake Johnson in the film "Let's Be Cops," which grossed $138.2 million against a $17 million budget. That year Lajoie also guest-starred on his "The League" co-star Nick Kroll's Comedy Central series "Kroll Show."

In 2016, Jon appeared in the film "Moments of Clarity" and released his first folk album, "I Remembered, But Then I Forgot," under the name Wolfie's Just Fine. A 2018 EP, "Perfection, Nevada," followed, and his second folk album, "Everyone Is Dead Except Us," was released in 2023. Lajoie appeared in the 2020 film "Wish Upon a Unicorn," and in 2022, he was featured on the Amazon Prime Video comedy competition "LOL: Last One Laughing Canada." He also wrote five songs for the 2019 film "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," which earned him nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association and Chicago Indie Critics Award. "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" grossed $199.6 million at the box office, and the soundtrack reached #25 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #3 on the "Billboard" Top Soundtracks chart. Jon wrote three songs for a 2022 episode of the Apple TV+ series "The Afterparty" as well. Lajoie has directed many of his music videos, including "Everyday Normal Guy" (2007), "Show Me Your Genitals" (2008), "Too Fast" (2008), "Started as a Baby" (2013), and "Please Use This Song" (2014). As Wolfie's Just Fine, he has released the music videos "It's a Job" (2016), "A New Beginning" (2016), "Break My Back" (2018), "Everyone Is Dead Except Us" (2023) and "Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre the Giant" (2023).

Award Nominations

In 2015, Lajoie shared a Maverick Movie Award nomination for Best Ensemble Acting: Feature with his "Moments of Clarity" co-stars. In 2020, "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" earned him a Hollywood Critics Association Award nomination for Best Original Song for "Catchy Song" and Chicago Indie Critics Award nominations for Best Original Song for "Catchy Song" and "Not Evil." For the song "Two Shots" from "The Afterparty," Jon received a nomination for Best Original Song – TV Show/Limited Series at the 2022 Hollywood Music In Media Awards and a nomination for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television at the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.