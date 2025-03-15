Last Updated: March 16, 2025
$10 Million
Wiltshire
  1. What Is Joe Sugg's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. YouTube Career
  4. Television And Stage Career
  5. Writing And Publishing
  6. Business Ventures
  7. Personal Life And Philanthropy

What is Joe Sugg's net worth?

Joe Sugg is an English internet personality who has a net worth of $10 million. Joseph Graham "Joe" Sugg rose to prominence as one of the UK's most successful YouTube personalities before expanding his career into television, stage, writing, and business ventures. With his charming personality, creative content, and entrepreneurial spirit, Sugg has transformed his early internet fame into a diverse career spanning multiple entertainment platforms, reaching millions of fans worldwide and establishing himself as a multi-talented entertainer and businessman.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 8, 1991, in Wiltshire, England, Joe Sugg grew up in Lacock, a small village near Chippenham. He is the younger brother of Zoe Sugg (known online as Zoella), who also became a prominent social media personality. Before his rise to fame, Joe trained as a roof thatcher, following in his father's footsteps in the construction industry. This practical background would later influence some of his content, particularly his DIY videos.

YouTube Career

Sugg launched his main YouTube channel, ThatcherJoe, in 2011, drawing inspiration for the name from his previous occupation. The channel quickly gained popularity for its entertaining pranks, challenges, and impressions. His naturally comedic personality and relatable content resonated with viewers, leading to rapid subscriber growth.

As his online presence expanded, Sugg created two additional channels: ThatcherJoeVlogs for behind-the-scenes content and daily life videos, and ThatcherJoeGames for gaming content. Across all platforms, his channels have accumulated over 12 million subscribers and billions of views, making him one of the UK's most successful digital content creators.

Joe Sugg

Donald Bowers/Getty Images

Television and Stage Career

In 2018, Sugg's career took a significant turn when he joined the cast of the sixteenth series of BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing." Paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, Sugg impressed both judges and audiences with his dedication and natural rhythm, reaching the final of the competition. Although he didn't win, his participation introduced him to a broader, more mainstream audience and showcased talents beyond his YouTube persona.

Following his "Strictly" success, Sugg continued his television career with appearances on shows like "The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer" and as a guest presenter on "The One Show." In 2019, he made his West End debut in the musical "Waitress," playing the role of Ogie Anhorn. This theatrical venture further demonstrated his versatility as a performer and willingness to take on new challenges.

Writing and Publishing

Leveraging his creative storytelling abilities, Sugg ventured into writing with his graphic novel series "Username," published by Hodder & Stoughton. The first installment, "Username: Evie," released in 2015, broke records as the fastest-selling graphic novel in the UK since records began. He followed this success with "Username: Regenerated" (2016) and "Username: Uprising" (2017), completing the trilogy.

The series, which revolves around a shy girl who enters a virtual world created by her late father, resonated with Sugg's young audience and showcased his ability to craft engaging narratives beyond short-form video content.

Business Ventures

Demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen, Sugg has launched several business ventures throughout his career. In 2018, he co-founded Margravine Management with fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee, a talent management agency representing digital creators. The company aims to help new content creators navigate the industry and develop sustainable careers.

Sugg has also collaborated with various brands, including his line of merchandise and partnerships with companies like Lonsdale for a clothing collection. His business pursuits reflect his understanding of both the digital landscape and his audience's interests.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Since 2018, Sugg has been in a relationship with his "Strictly Come Dancing" partner Dianne Buswell. The couple regularly features in each other's content and has participated in charity initiatives together.

Throughout his career, Sugg has supported various charitable causes, including Sport Relief and Comic Relief. He has used his platform to raise awareness for mental health issues, participating in documentaries and speaking openly about anxiety and stress management.

