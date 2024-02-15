Joe List Net Worth

What is Joe List's Net Worth?

Joe List is a comedian, actor and podcaster who has a net worth of $2 million. Joe List co-hosts the weekly podcast "Tuesdays with Stories" alongside fellow comedian Mark Normand. He has also released several stand-up comedy albums, and has had multiple comedy specials on Netflix, Comedy Central, and YouTube. In 2022, List co-wrote and starred in Louis C.K.'s film "Fourth of July."

Early Life

Joe List was born on April 6, 1982 in Whitman, Massachusetts. He started doing stand-up comedy in Boston just weeks after graduating from high school.

Comedy Career

In 2013, List released his first stand-up comedy album, "So Far No Good." He also began co-hosting the weekly podcast "Tuesdays with Stories" alongside fellow comedian Mark Normand. A couple years later, List competed on the ninth season of the NBC reality television competition show "Last Comic Standing." He subsequently released his second comedy album, "Are You Mad at Me?," in 2016. That year, List toured the United States and Europe while opening for fellow comedian Louis C.K. Meanwhile, he has been a regular at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. He was also featured on the late-night television shows "Conan" and "The Late Show with David Letterman."

In 2018, List was featured in the first episode of the second season of the Netflix comedy series "The Standups." His next special was "I Hate Myself," which he self-produced for Comedy Central's YouTube channel in the summer of 2020. In 2022, List released an hour-long comedy special called "This Year's Material" on his own YouTube channel. He released another hour-long YouTube special, "Enough for Everybody," in 2023. List has also continued doing podcasts, hosting "Mindful Metal Jacket" and "Joe and Raanan Talk Movies," the latter with comedian Raanan Hershberg. Additionally, he is a regular on comedian Robert Kelly's podcast "You Know What Dude."

Film Career

List made his feature film debut in the 2022 dramedy "Fourth of July," which he co-wrote with the film's director, comedian Louis C.K. He starred as Jeff, a New York City-based jazz pianist and recovering alcoholic who visits his family in rural Maine for the Fourth of July and dredges up a history of emotional trauma in the process. Louis C.K. also appears in the film, as do fellow comedians Robert Kelly, Nick Di Paolo, Lynne Koplitz, and Allan Havey.

Personal Life

Like the character he played in the film "Fourth of July," List is a recovering alcoholic and has been sober since 2012.

In 2017, List married fellow comedian Sarah Tollemache. The pair battled each other in a season-three episode of the Comedy Central roast competition series "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle" in 2018.