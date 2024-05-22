What is Jillian Bell's net worth?

Jillian Bell is an American actress, screenwriter, and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Jillian Bell got her start as a writer for the 35th season of the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" between 2009 and 2010. After gaining notoriety for her writing skills, she shifted gears and started acting. She has appeared in shows and movies such as "22 Jump Street," "Workaholics," and "Godmothered." Bell is known for her incredible range, natural comedic timing, and creative screenwriting.

Early Life

Jillian Bell was born on April 25, 1984. She was raised by Romanian parents, Ron Bell and Tanzy Bell, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her sister, Breanna Bell. Bell began studying improv at eight years old. She graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 2002, then moved to Los Angeles to kick start her career in the entertainment industry. In Los Angeles, Bell honed her comedic skills by training at the renowned improv comedy theater, The Groundlings.

Acting Career

Bell auditioned for "Saturday Night Live" in 2009, and though she did not join the cast, she was called back by the head writer and cast member Seth Meyers to join the series as a writer for the 35th season. Ten years after writing for "Saturday Night Live," she came back to host her own episode in 2019.

In 2011, Bell's acting career took off when she began playing Jillian Belk on the Comedy Central series "Workaholics." Film director Paul Thomas Anderson saw her work on the show and consequently decided to give her a small role in his 2012 film "The Master." Anderson gave her an additional small role in his 2014 film "Inherent Vice." Bell is also known for her role as Mercedes in "22 Jump Street" (2014) with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

Bell has held various starring roles such as in the films "Goosebumps" (2015), "The Night Before" (2015), "Brittany Runs a Marathon" (2019), "Godmothered" (2020), and "I'm Totally Fine" (2022).

Bell has held smaller roles such as the recurring character Dixie in the fourth and final season of "Eastbound and Down" (2013), supporting character in Comedy Central's "Idiotsitter" (2016), and smaller appearances in "Fist Fight" (2017) and "Candy Cane Lane" (2023). She also was a voice actor for Violet Hart on "Bless the Harts" (2019).

Awards and Accolades

In 2010, Bell was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series" for her work in the writers' room on "Saturday Night Live." In 2015, Bell was nominated for two MTV Movie Awards for "Best Fight" with Jonah Hill and "Best Villain" for her work on "22 Jump Street." Her performance in "Brittany Runs a Marathon" earned her a nomination for the Critics' Choice Award for "Best Actress in a Comedy" and a nomination for "Best Female Lead" at the Independent Spirit Awards. In 2019, Bell received the Fairbanks Award at the San Diego International Film Festival and the Next Wave Award at the Provincetown International Film Festival.