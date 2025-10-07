What Is Jessica Williams' Net Worth?

Jessica Williams is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Since 2023, Jessica Williams has played Dr. Gaby Evans on the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," which earned her Primetime Emmy nominations in 2023 and 2025.

At the age of 22, Williams became the youngest correspondent in the history of the Comedy Central series "The Daily Show," which she joined in 2012. She co-hosted the podcast "2 Dope Queens" with Phoebe Robinson from 2016 to 2018, and from 2018 to 2019, the duo wrote, starred on, and executive produced an HBO series of the same name. Jessica has appeared in the films "People Places Things" (2015), "The Incredible Jessica James" (2017), "Booksmart" (2019), and "Road House" (2024), and she played Lally Hicks in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018) and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (2022). She also served as an executive producer on "The Incredible Jessica James." Williams starred as Vida Atwood on the Nickelodeon series "Just for Kicks" in 2006, and she had a recurring role as Karen on HBO's "Girls" in 2014 and played Mia Hines on the HBO Max anthology series "Love Life" in 2021.

Early Life

Jessica Williams was born Jessica Renee Williams on July 31, 1989, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Maria and Leon Williams, and she has a sister named Daphne. Jessica studied drama at Nathaniel Narbonne High School. After graduation, she enrolled at California State University, Long Beach.

Career

As a teenager, Williams made her TV debut as Vida Atwood on the 2006 Nickelodeon series "Just for Kicks." She has frequently performed at L.A.'s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, and she appeared in several "UCB Comedy Originals."

In 2012, Jessica was hired as a correspondent on "The Daily Show" at the age of 22. She told Mother Jones in 2014, "I remember leaving school to go shoot an audition. I thought I did terribly. I remember driving back to school, being like, 'Stupid, stupid, stupid!' But then I got a call a couple days later: 'Hey, Jon Stewart saw your tape. He wants to fly you out to New York to audition.' So my mom took me to go get a suit from TJ Maxx, and I showed up for my audition with green hair. I was really nervous and I ran my lines a million and one times…. I kind of knew walking away that I did really well. They called me two days later and were like, 'Hey, they want you to move to New York.' I was like, 'I have to finish my finals!'" Jessica stayed on "The Daily Show" until 2016, then she returned for guest appearances in 2024 and 2025.

In 2012, Williams had an uncredited role in the film "The Company You Keep" and guest-starred on "Dropout." In 2013, she co-starred with Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, and Cobie Smulders in the film "Delivery Man," and in 2014, she had a recurring role as Karen on the HBO series "Girls." In 2015, Jessica appeared in the short film "Tap Shoes & Violins," had a cameo in "Hot Tub Time Machine 2," and starred in the comedy "People Places Things" alongside Jemaine Clement, Regina Hall, and Stephanie Allynne. In 2016, she began co-hosting the podcast "2 Dope Queens" with Phoebe Robinson," and from 2018 to 2019, the pair starred on an HBO series of the same name. In 2017, Williams played the title role in the Netflix film "The Incredible Jessica James," which earned her two Black Reel Award nominations. She played Lally Hicks in 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" and 2022's "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," which grossed $654.9 million and $407.2 million, respectively, at the box office. In 2019, Williams guest-starred on "The Twilight Zone" and co-starred with Demi Moore and Ed Helms in the horror-comedy film "Corporate Animals" and with Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in the coming-of-age comedy "Booksmart." Directed by Olivia Wilde, "Booksmart" was included on more than 60 critics' top-ten lists and received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy.

Next, Jessica appeared in the film "Omniboat: A Fast Boat" (2020) and played Mia Hines in season two of the HBO Max anthology series "Love Life" (2021). In 2022, she voiced Meadow Watson in the Netflix special "Entergalactic." In 2023, Williams began playing Dr. Gaby Evans on the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. As of this writing, the show has earned nine Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Jessica. In 2025, the American Film Institute named "Shrinking" one of the year's top 10 TV series. In 2024, Williams co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Amazon Prime Video remake of the 1989 film "Road House."

Personal Life

In a 2014 interview with Mother Jones, Jessica was asked, "Who are some of the women who have influenced you the most?" She responded, "Tina Fey. I love Cheri Oteri, Molly Shannon—kind of from that age of 'SNL.' Amy Poehler. Maya Rudolph. Right now on 'The Daily Show' it's Samantha Bee, whom I look up to. Beyoncé: Every day I think about her. I play her on the way to work; she's also on my workout playlist. My mom, my sister, my grandma. And Michelle Obama, of course, just from being a strong woman. And from her arms! She's my arm inspo."

Awards and Nominations

Williams received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Shrinking" in 2023 and 2025. The show has also earned her an AAFCA Award for Best Breakout Performance (2023) and a Supporting Actress Award for Television from the Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television (2023) as well as nominations from the Independent Spirit Awards (2024), Online Film & Television Association Awards (2023), Black Reel Awards for Television (2025), and Astra Television Awards (2024 and 2025). In 2025, Jessica and her co-stars received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In 2018, Williams earned Black Reel Award nominations for Outstanding Actress, Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female for "The Incredible Jessica James." In 2023, she received a Women's Image Network Award nomination for Actress Animated Series for "Entergalactic."