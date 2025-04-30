What is Jess Hilarious's Net Worth and Salary?

Jess Hilarious is an American comedian, actress, and television and radio personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Jess Hilarious co-hosts the syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club." As an actress, she starred on the short-lived Fox television sitcom "Rel" and appeared in the 2023 BET+ biographical crime drama film "First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story." Elsewhere on television, Hilarious has made appearances on "Wild 'n Out," "Joseline's Cabaret," and "Couples Retreat," among other shows.

Early Life

Jess Hilarious was born as Jessica Moore on February 13, 1992 in Maryland.

The Breakfast Club

Hilarious is widely known for her co-hosting duties on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," which premiered in late 2010 on New York City's WWPR-FM. In 2013, the show began airing in national syndication on weekdays. Hilarious co-hosts "The Breakfast Club" with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Loren Lorosa. Frequent topics of discussion on the show include celebrity gossip, politics, and relationships.

Television Appearances

On television, Hilarious had a main role on the Fox sitcom "Rel" from 2018 to early 2019. She played Brittany, the best friend of Lil Rel Howery's titular character. Other cast members included Jordan L. Jones, Sinbad, and Leah Sava Jeffries. "Rel" was short-lived, lasting for just 12 episodes before its cancellation. Hilarious went on to appear on the fourth season of the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" in 2022. The following year, she was on the 20th season of the MTV comedy improv battle rap game show "Wild 'n Out," with her partner on the show being DW Flame. Also in 2023, Hilarious appeared with Janeisha John on the fourth season of the Zeus Network reality series "Joseline's Cabaret." Additionally, she acted in the biographical crime drama film "First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story," which premiered on the streaming platform BET+. Directed by Vivica A. Fox, it stars Michelle Mitchenor as the titular member of the Black Mafia Family. Among her other television appearances, Hilarious has performed stand-up comedy on various shows, including the 2017 HBO series "All Def Comedy." She also appeared with her ex-boyfriend Daniel Parsons on the VH1 reality series "Couples Retreat."

Personal Life

Hilarious previously dated comedian and actor Kountry Wayne. In 2023, she began dating a man named Chris who serves as the CEO of a trucking company. Hilarious announced on "The Breakfast Club" in early 2024 that she was pregnant with their child. She and Chris had the child, a daughter named Marley, that August. Hilarious also has a son named Ash from a relationship she had in her teens with a guy named Rome.