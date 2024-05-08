What is Jerrod Carmichael's Net Worth?

Jerrod Carmichael is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and filmmaker who has a net worth of $2 million. Jerrod Carmichael is known for his stand-up comedy specials, his television sitcom "The Carmichael Show," and his television documentary series "Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show," among other programs. For his 2022 comedy special "Rothaniel," he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. On the big screen, Carmichael has acted in such films as "Neighbors," "The Meddler," "Poor Things," and "On the Count of Three," the lattermost of which he also directed.

Early Life and Education

Jerrod Carmichael was born on April 6, 1987 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He has an older brother named Joe. As a teenager, Carmichael went to Robert B. Glenn High School.

Stand-up Comedy

When he was 20, Carmichael moved to Los Angeles to follow his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian. He performed his comedy for the first time at an open mic night at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood. Carmichael worked his way up through the clubs over the years, and in 2011 performed at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, Canada. In 2014, he released his first stand-up comedy special, "Love at the Store," for HBO. It was filmed at the Comedy Store and directed by Spike Lee. Carmichael's second stand-up comedy special was "8," which was filmed in the Grand Lodge Room of Masonic Hall in New York City and directed by fellow comedian Bo Burnham. That special premiered on HBO in 2017. Burnham went on to direct Carmichael's third stand-up comedy special, "Rothaniel," which premiered on HBO in 2022. In "Rothaniel," Carmichael came out as gay. For the special, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Television Series and Documentaries

The first television series Carmichael acted in was the short-lived Fox sitcom "The Goodwin Games," which aired in 2013. Also that year, he voiced a character in an episode of the Fox adult animated series "Axe Cop." From 2014 to 2015, Carmichael lent his voice to the adult animated series "Lucas Bros. Moving Co." He went on to co-create, co-write, and star in the semi-autobiographical sitcom "The Carmichael Show," which ran for three seasons on NBC from 2015 to 2017. His costars were Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Loretta Devine, and David Alan Grier. "The Carmichael Show" was notable for tackling such topics as LGBTQ issues and the Black Lives Matter movement. Carmichael next directed Drew Michael's eponymous 2018 stand-up comedy special, which earned acclaim for its unorthodox style.

In 2019, Carmichael created, wrote, directed, produced, and starred in two autobiographical documentaries for HBO: "Home Videos" and "Sermon on the Mount." A few years later, he hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live." In 2024, Carmichael began starring in the HBO comedy documentary series "Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show," which follows him as he interacts with friends, family members, and strangers in his quest for love and connection. Ari Katcher served as the director.

Feature Films

Carmichael made his big-screen debut in the 2014 comedy film "Neighbors," playing fraternity member Garfield Slade. He would reprise his role in the 2016 sequel "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising." Between the two films, Carmichael appeared opposite Susan Sarandon in the dramedy "The Meddler." He later appeared in the biographical dramedy "The Disaster Artist" and the science-fiction action film sequel "Transformers: The Last Knight," and lent his voice to the animated film "Ferdinand." In 2018, Carmichael played a security guard in Jonah Hill's coming-of-age film "Mid90s."

In 2021, Carmichael made his feature directorial debut with the dramedy "On the Count of Three." He also starred in the film, playing one of two best friends, the other played by Christopher Abbott, who decide to make a suicide pact. "On the Count of Three" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and earned mostly positive reviews from critics. Carmichael next appeared on the big screen in Yorgos Lanthimos's 2023 fantasy dramedy "Poor Things," based on the novel by Alasdair Gray. He played the role of Harry Astley in the Academy Award-winning film.

Personal Life

Carmichael is openly gay, having come out publicly in his 2022 stand-up comedy special "Rothaniel." He resides in New York City.