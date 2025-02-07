What is Jasper Carrott's net worth?

Jasper Carrott is an English comedian, actor and television personality who has a net worth of $50 million. Jasper Carrott first gained national attention with his 1975 novelty hit single "Funky Moped," which led to a series of successful comedy albums and television appearances. Carrott's unique blend of observational humor and storytelling established him as a household name in British comedy. Throughout his career, he has starred in popular television series such as "The Detectives" and "All About Me," and has been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions to entertainment.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Robert Norman Davis was born in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham and was educated at Acocks Green Primary School and Moseley Grammar School. After leaving school, he worked as a trainee buyer at a city center department store called the Beehive. In 1969, he co-founded "The Boggery," a folk club in Solihull, where he served as the resident compère. Initially performing folk songs, Carrott soon discovered his talent for comedy, and his humorous monologues began to overshadow his musical performances. It was during this time that he adopted the stage name "Jasper Carrott," a moniker that would become synonymous with British comedy.

Rise to Fame

Carrott's breakthrough came in 1975 with the release of the single "Funky Moped," produced by Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra. The song reached number 5 on the UK Singles Chart, but it was the B-side, a comedic monologue titled "Magic Roundabout," that garnered significant attention. This success led to a series of live recordings, including "Jasper Carrott – In the Club" (1973) and "Rabbitts on and on and on…" (1975), which showcased his observational humor and storytelling prowess.

Television Career

In 1978, Carrott made his television debut with "An Audience with Jasper Carrott," a show that highlighted his stand-up routines and comedic sketches. This was followed by several successful series, including "Carrott's Lib" (1983), which won a BAFTA award, and "Carrott's Commercial Breakdown," a compilation of humorous international commercials. In the 1990s, he co-created and starred in "The Detectives," a sitcom parodying police dramas, alongside Robert Powell. From 2002 to 2004, he starred in the BBC One sitcom "All About Me," further cementing his status as a versatile entertainer.

Business Ventures and Later Work

Beyond performing, Carrott was a part-owner of the production company Celador, best known for creating the hit game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" In 2006, he and his wife sold their shares in the company for £10 million. In 2007, Carrott returned to television as the host of the game show "Golden Balls," introducing him to a new generation of viewers. Despite undergoing a heart bypass operation in 2017, he has continued to perform, embarking on tours and making appearances that showcase his enduring appeal.

Personal Life and Honors

Carrott married journalist Hazel Jackson in 1973, and they have four children, including actress Lucy Davis, known for her role in the original UK version of "The Office." A lifelong supporter of Birmingham City Football Club, Carrott was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 for his charitable services. He has also been awarded honorary doctorates from both Aston University and the University of Birmingham in recognition of his contributions to entertainment and charity.

Legacy

Jasper Carrott's impact on British comedy is profound. His ability to weave everyday observations into humorous narratives has resonated with audiences for decades. As a pioneer of stand-up comedy in the UK, he paved the way for future comedians and remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.