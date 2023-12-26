Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jan 12, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.74 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Comedian Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jason Sklar's Net Worth

What is Jason Sklar's Net Worth?

Jason Sklar is an American comedian and actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Jason Sklar comedy act along with his twin brother, Randy, known as the Sklar Brothers. They also host the show "Cheap Seats," which aired on ESPN Classic. Additionally, they have made many appearances on television shows like "Better Call Saul," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," among others.

Early Life

Jason Sklar was born on January 12, 1972 in St. Louis, Missouri, the same day as his twin brother, Randy. The brothers grew up in a suburb of St. Louis in a Jewish family. After high school, the attended the University of Michigan where they joined the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. It was during Sklar's years in university that both him and his brother decided to pursue a career in comedy.

Career

In 1994, Sklar decided to move to New York with his brother to develop their comedy style at stand-up comedy clubs. In 1997, the brothers starred in and wrote for MTV's sitcom, sketch, and standup show "Apt 2F." This was the first time that Sklar and his brother worked in television and the show only lasted one season. They then appeared in an episodes of "It's Like, You Know…" They continued appearing in episodes of television shows like "Action," "BattleBots," "The Oblongs," "Providence," "Becker," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

In 2004, Sklar and his brother began hosting the show "Cheap Seats" on ESPN. They played fictitious ESPN research assistants who host a comedy show as they comment on odd and notable sporting events from ESPN's extensive library. "Cheap Seats" used the same format as the show "Mystery Science Theater 3000." The cast of the latter show were quite pleased with "Cheap Seats" and even appeared in the opener of the second season. The Sklar brothers appeared on the show from 2004 to 2006 as hosts in 77 total episodes.

Throughout the rest of the 2000s, they made appearances in "Law & Order," "Entourage," "Grey's Anatomy," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Held Up," "Children's Hospital," and "The Legend of Neil," among others. Over the 2010s decade, the Sklars remained very busy in television and web series. They appeared as themselves in the web series "Tweekly News" in 2012. The same year, they began appearing in "Partners." From 2013 to 2015, the brothers had roles in "Mighty Med." From 2016 to 2019, Sklar appeared as Dr. Astor Greene in "Those Who Can't." He also appeared in episodes of "The 5th Quarter," "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$," and "GLOW." In 2022, he appeared with his brother in "What We Do in the Shadows."

In addition to his career in television, Sklar has also appeared in many films, usually with his twin brother. They first appeared in the 1999 film "Flushed." In 2000, they appeared in the movies "The Prime Gig" and "Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV." Over the next few years they appeared in movies like "Melvin Goes to Dinner," "My Baby's Daddy," "Tales from the Crapper," "The Comebacks," "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus," "Teacher of the Year," and "The Evil Within."

The brothers have also created three stand up specials in their career. Their first two stand-up specials were Comedy Central Presents half-hour specials that aired in 2001 and then in 2009. IN April 2014, the Sklar brothers premiered "What Are We Talking About," their first 1-hour stand up special on Netflix. The material in the special was a culmination of material from the past couple years and their 2011 album "Hendersons and Daughters." The special was recorded in Madison, Wisconsin at the Majestic Theater and it was framed as though it was an NFL playoff game with Rich Eisen leading a roundtable discussion of the brothers' comedy in real time as if providing commentary on the NFL Network.

From 2010 to 2017, the Sklar brothers hosted a popular weekly podcast called "Sklarbro Country" on the Earwolf network. The podcast was described as the intersection of sports, comedy, and indie rock and featured a diverse range of guests like John Hamm and Terrell Owens. The podcast earned a nomination in the best podcast category at the 2012 Comedy Central Comedy Awards.

Since 2017, Sklar and his brother have hosted a twice weekly podcast with Daniel Van Kirk called "Dumb People Town." Often, the hosts invited another comedian on the show as a guest to discuss their career and life and discuss current events, usually focusing on outrageous news events.

Personal Life

Sklar is married to Jessica Zucker, a fertility therapist who created her own line of critically acclaimed pregnancy loss cards. They have a son and daughter together.