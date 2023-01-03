James Murray Net Worth:

What Is James Murray's Net Worth?

James Murray (also known as "Murr") is an American comedian, actor, producer, television personality, and author who has a net worth of $7 million. James Murray is best known for starring on and executive producing the TruTV hidden camera series "Impractical Jokers" (2011–present) alongside his friends Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano. The four make up the comedy troupe The Tenderloins. James wrote and directed the film "Damned!" (1998) and the short "Superdude & Friend" (2005), and he also directed the shorts "Subway" (2002), "Criss-Cross" (2005), "Standups in Love" (2007), and "The Little Slutty Mermaid" (2008). As an actor, Murray has appeared in the films "Return to Return to Nuke 'Em High AKA Volume 2" (2017), "Christmas Time" (2017), and "Clerks III" (2022), the television series "Bones" (2015), "12 Monkeys" (2016), and "MacGyver" (2020), and the TV movie "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time" (2018).

James has produced many of the shorts he has written or directed as well as the TV specials "Impractical Jokers Practically Live Tour Special" (2015) and "Impractical Jokers: One Night at the Grand" (2016), "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" (2020), and the television series "Say Whaaat?" (2017), "Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party" (2020–2021), "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes" (2016–2021), "The Misery Index" (2019–2022), and "Impractical Jokers: After Party" (2017–2022). Murray has also co-written the horror novels "Awakened" (2018), "The Brink" (2019), "Obliteration" (2020), "Don't Move" (2020), and "The Stowaway" (2021) with Darren Wearmouth, and in 2022, he published the first two books in the children's science-fiction series "Area 51 Interns," which he co-wrote with Carsen Smith. James was formerly the Senior Vice President of Development for NorthSouth Productions, and he owns Impractical Productions, LLC.

Early Life

James Murray was born James Stephen Murray on May 1, 1976, in New York City. His heritage is Italian and Irish, and he attended Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island. As a freshman, Murray met his future "Impractical Jokers" castmates Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano. James graduated from high school in 1994, then he enrolled at Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown University. Murray returned to Staten Island after graduating from college.

Career

In 1998, James wrote, directed, and produced the film "Damned!," which is described as "an alternative re-telling of biblical stories told as Jesus being a teenager, Bible mystery solvers, and other comedic religious figures." Murray played Judas in the film, and at his request, his parents paid for the production of "Damned!" instead of buying him a Ford Taurus. James reunited with Quinn, Gatto, and Vulcano after college, and they formed the sketch comedy and improv troupe The Tenderloins, going on tour in 1999. The group began filming comedy sketches and posting them on the internet, garnering millions of views. In 2007, The Tenderloins entered their sketch "Time Thugs" in the NBC "It's Your Show" competition and won the $100,000 grand prize. "Impractical Jokers" began airing on TruTV in December 2011, and the first season was viewed by over 32 million people. TruTV's most popular series, "Impractical Jokers" has aired more than 230 episodes over nine seasons as well as 40 specials. According to the TruTV website, "Impractical Jokers" follows lifelong friends as they "compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares." Joe Gatto left the show at the end of 2021.

In 2019, Murray began starring on the TBS comedy game show alongside his "Impractical Jokers" castmates and host Jameela Jamil, and the following year saw the release of "Impractical Jokers: The Movie," which grossed $10.7 million against a $3 million budget. In 2021, James embarked on a family-friendly stand-up comedy tour called "Murr Live." He told the Tampa news station WFLA in July 2022, "We play lots of games the guys and I play on tour. I tell lots of stories from the TV show, I show lots of videos, hidden camera challenges, just for the live show that you can't see on TV. Of course at the end of the show, I send someone out wearing an earpiece and they have to do and say what I tell them. We play 'Impractical Jokers' live." Besides his work on "Impractical Jokers," James had an uncredited role in the 1997 film "Private Parts," and he has appeared in the films "Return to Return to Nuke 'Em High AKA Volume 2" (2017), "Christmas Time" (2017), and Kevin Smith's "Clerks III" (2022). On television, he has guest-starred on "Bones" (2015), "12 Monkeys" (2016), "Gods of Medicine" (2018), and "MacGyver" (2020), and he co-starred with Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, and Judah Friedlander in the Syfy movie "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time." Murray has also appeared on "Nickelodeon's Unfiltered" (2020), "Down to Business" (2021), and the "Billy the Kid/Elizabeth I" episode of "Drunk History: UK" (2017).

Personal Life

James became engaged to Melyssa Davies in 2019, and they married on September 25, 2020. The couple met at Murray's launch party for "Awakened." A few days before the wedding, James told "Millennium" magazine, "We have a similar outlook on life. We are spiritual partners. Not necessarily with religion, but meaning the way we view life, the way we internalize things, and the way we express them externally." The wedding took place at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and James' "Impractical Jokers" castmates served as his groomsmen. Murray previously married Jenna Vulcano, Sal Vulcano's sister, as a punishment for Sal in the season three finale of "Impractical Jokers" in March 2014, but the marriage was quickly annulled.