What is Jake Hurwitz's Net Worth?

Jake Hurwitz is an American comedian, actor, and writer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Jake Hurwitz is best known for his partnership with Israeli-American comedian, actor, and writer Amir Blumenfled in the CollegeHumor web series "Jake and Amir." Having long been inventive with videos and various internet platforms, Hurwitz created a name for himself in apps, podcasts, television shows, and motion pictures.

Early Years

Jacob Penn Cooper Hurwitz was born on August 5, 1985, in Spring Glen, Connecticut. His father, Samuel Hurwitz, was Jewish, and his mother, Laura, was Christian, so he was thereby raised in both faiths. Jacob has five full siblings and one half-brother.

Hurwitz attended Hebrew School and Hamden Hall Country Day School – a private coeducational school in Hamden, Connecticut. He then enrolled at Moravian University – a private school in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, followed by Southern Connecticut State University – a public university in New Haven, Connecticut – Hunter College and, finally, the private New School University in New York City.

CollegeHumor

In 2005, Jake Hurwitz began writing a column for the comedy website CollegeHumor. In 2009, he began acting in videos for the website and eventually became a regular on The CollegeHumor Show. Later, in 2009, he became the host of the game show BFF, which was produced for the social networking service Myspace.

Jake and Amir

Jake Hurwitz met Amir Blumenfeld in 2006 when Amir began an internship at CollegeHumor, where Jacob was employed. The two men started making videos together and uploading them to the video-sharing website Vimeo. The following year, they began starring in the new web series "Jake and Amir." With Jake playing a thoroughly sensible man and Amir portraying his annoying, obsessive co-worker, the series became CollegeHumor's longest-running – containing nearly 700 episodes over eight years. In 2010, the series won a People's Voice Webby Award.

In 2013, Jake and Amir started the podcast "If I Were You," – a comedic advice show where listeners email their questions, and the two hosts respond with laughable answers that they may or may not be qualified to offer. In 2015, they founded the podcasting network Headgum Studios, which expanded into online video and a YouTube channel for comedy videos in 2016. Later that year, they released an on-demand comedy series on Vimeo called "Lonely and Horny," which was picked up by CollegeHumor. The series stars Amir as Ruby Jade, a selfish 30-something-year-old man who is desperate for a girlfriend.

In 2018, the comedy duo released a web series on Patreon called "Jake and Amir Watch Jake and Amir" – a show in which they watched and reviewed episodes of their popular show "Jake and Amir" and shared behind the scenes information.

Jake and Amir got the rights to their show "Jake and Amir" back from CollegeHumor in 2021 and began releasing new videos. The next year, they began the podcast marketplace Gumblog and shared their advice regarding what to consider as a new podcaster, as well as a dating app called Orion, which has a personality-forward interface allowing users to build their profiles with personal photos and general images which create a collage giving a better feel for who they are three-dimensionally. Once two people are matched, the app places them into a conversation, which alleviates the need to make initial small talk.

Television

Starting in 2007, Jake Hurwitz appeared in 22 episodes of the television series "Hardly Working." In 2015, he appeared in one episode of the American comedy television series "Adam Ruins Everything."

From 2016 to 2019, he appeared in 32 episodes of the television series "Geoffrey the Dumbass" and, in 2016 and 2017, voiced a caterer, a bully, and a rat in four episodes of the American adult animated television series "Animals."

From 2017 to 2022, Hurwitz appeared in 24 episodes of the television series "Off Days." He then played the character of Ben in a 2018 episode of the anthology horror-comedy series "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters." That same year, he launched a Dungeons & Dragons podcast called "Not Another D&D Podcast."

Film

In 2023, Jake Hurwitz provided the voice of the donkey in the American animated film "Shrek 2 Retold."

Personal Life

From 2009 to 2012, Jake Hurwitz was in a relationship with film producer Bee Shaffer who he worked with at CollegeHumor. The relationship didn't last, and in 2013, he began dating actress and producer Jillian Vogel. He and Jillian married in 2018 and they have one child together.