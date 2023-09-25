What is Jacksepticeye's Net Worth and Salary?

Jacksepticeye is an Irish YouTuber and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $20 million. Jacksepticeye is the online handle of Seán McLoughlin. His YouTube channel, which mostly focuses on gaming and vlogs, has amassed over 30 million subscribers and more than 16 billion total views since launching in 2012. Among his other endeavors, McLoughlin co-founded the clothing brand Cloak and founded the company Top of the Mornin' Coffee.

Early Life and Education

Seán McLoughlin was born on February 7, 1990 in Ballinasloe, Ireland as the youngest of five children of Florrie and John. He was raised in Cloghan and also lived for a while in Banagher. McLoughlin started getting into video games when he was seven, and was particularly fond of the Nintendo Game Boy. As a child, he earned the nickname "Jack Septic Eye" after he sustained an eye injury during a football game. When he was 18, he moved with his family to a cabin in Ballycumber. McLoughlin soon moved to Limerick to study at the Limerick Institute of Technology. In his third year there, he decided to drop out and return to Ballycumber. After that, McLoughlin moved to Athlone, where he studied hotel management at the Athlone Institute of Technology. In 2009, with a metalcore band called Raised to the Ground, he released the EP "Risen from the Ashes."

Internet Career

McLoughlin launched his YouTube channel, jacksepticeye, in late 2012. Originally uploading voice impressions, he eventually transitioned to creating gameplay content and vlogs. After being mentioned in a video by popular YouTuber PewDiePie in 2013, McLoughlin saw his subscriber numbers more than quadruple in just four days. By the spring of 2014, he was able to make his channel his full-time job. That August, McLoughlin reached one million subscribers, and by early the next year, he had amassed over three million subscribers. In 2016, he was among the initial YouTubers signed to Revelmode, the multichannel network of PewDiePie. The network was eventually shut down after PewDiePie used anti-Semitic imagery on his channel, and McLoughlin subsequently signed with the Disney Digital Network. In early 2018, it was announced that he would create exclusive content for the livestreaming platform Twitch as part of a multi-year deal with the Disney Digital Network. The following year, McLoughlin signed with the talent agency WME and the multichannel network Studio71.

In the summer of 2021, McLoughlin uploaded a short film to his YouTube channel called "15 Months," which he wrote, directed, edited, and starred in. The film explores his time spent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also that year, McLoughlin signed with the talent agency CAA. In 2022, he wrote and directed another short film, "Anomaly Found – Chase Brody," in which he starred as the titular character. McLoughlin was also the subject of the biographical documentary "How Did We Get Here?," which covers his life from his childhood to his successful YouTube career. By June of 2023, his YouTube channel had reached over 30 million subscribers and more than 16 billion total views. Beyond YouTube, McLoughlin also creates TikTok videos, and in 2023 started the podcast "Brain Leak" with fellow YouTuber Ethan Nestor.

Business Ventures

In late 2018, McLoughlin co-founded the clothing brand Cloak with fellow YouTuber Markiplier. In mid-2020, the brand welcomed Twitch streamer Pokimane as its creative director. Aimed at gamers, Cloak has created various special edition collections in collaboration with popular franchises and online personalities, including "Minecraft Dungeons" and Rhett & Link. The brand donates some of its sales revenue to charities. McLoughlin launched another business, the coffee company Top of the Mornin' Coffee, in 2020. The company has partnered with the Feya Foundation to help combat world hunger.

Philanthropy

McLoughlin has been described by Business Insider as "one of YouTube's most prolific philanthropists." Through fundraiser livestreams, he has raised millions of dollars for various charitable organizations, including but not limited to: Save the Children; the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Crisis Text Line; the Make-A-Wish Foundation; SameYou; Color of Change; World Central Kitchen; and New Story. McLoughlin also raised money for disaster relief during the bushfires in Australia and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Other Appearances

McLoughlin has made various media appearances beyond the Internet. In person, he has toured throughout the world on his "How Did We Get Here?" tour, and has appeared at such events as the Metarama Gaming + Music Festival and Summer Game Fest. In 2021, McLoughlin had a cameo appearance in the Ryan Reynolds action comedy film "Free Guy." The next year, he voiced Pirate Jack in the Netflix animated series "Sonic Prime," based on the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video game series. McLoughlin has also lent his voice to various video games over the years, including "Bendy and the Ink Machine," "Pinstripe," "Monster Prom," "River City Girls," and "Murder House."

Personal Life

In 2017, McLoughlin moved from Ireland to Brighton, England, attracted by the city's strong LGBTQ and vegan communities. His significant others have included Danish social media influencer Signe Hansen and Dutch YouTuber Evelien Smolders.